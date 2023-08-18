BBNaija All Stars: “Me and U Go Settle for Outside”: Angel’s Mum Attacks Venita for Criticising Her Daughter
- Big Brother Naija All Stars Angel Smith's mother took a stand against Venita Akpofure, another housemate, for shaming her daughter
- Angel and Venita heard a clash in the house, which resulted in the latter criticizing Angel, using derogatory words against her
- In a powerful response, Titilala Brown Sugar (Angel's mother) defended her daughter on social media and promised to deal with Venita outside the house
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
BBNaija All Stars Angel Smith's mother has called out the housemates on the show's current All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, for shaming her daughter.
Venita, who had a dispute with Angel, reportedly shamed Angel to Seyi, stating unprintable things about sexual life her.
Defending her kid, Titilala Brown Sugar (Instagram), mentioned that she and Venita are about the same age and threatened to resolve the problem the reality star has against her daughter when she leaves the house.
BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke & Kiddwaya hide to share steamy kiss, netizens react: "And she get serious BF"
"Coming from someone that is a mother of two beautiful daughters. Just because of PMP that is it even for you but a man, thank God we are almost age mate. @venitaAkpofure me and you go settle the matter for outside", she tweeted.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
See her post below
Internet users react to BBNaija Angel's mum outburst
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@janillajane_839:
"This is sooo me! Come for my precious daughter the way this silly Venita did? We face each other once you come out! You go see craze wey pass your own outside! I no dey use my daughter play o… and that’s why I’m careful what I say to other people’s girls."
@cutestRuks:
"Lol this season will be long, after the show we have alot of drama to watch on this street."
BBNaija All Stars: CeeC reveals her mother is South African, many react: "No wonder her bunda is thick"
@ThisBabyBad:
"Maybe u just hear venita on the news....keep joking... she is one man army."
iamyejide:
"This woman should kuku audition and ve a housemate. She does this everytime. Meanwhile her daughter also talks loosely to others."
@OfonIboro:
"Yes ooo. We dey ur back mama Angel."
Source: Legit.ng