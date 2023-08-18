Big Brother Naija All Stars Angel Smith's mother took a stand against Venita Akpofure, another housemate, for shaming her daughter

Angel and Venita heard a clash in the house, which resulted in the latter criticizing Angel, using derogatory words against her

In a powerful response, Titilala Brown Sugar (Angel's mother) defended her daughter on social media and promised to deal with Venita outside the house

BBNaija All Stars Angel Smith's mother has called out the housemates on the show's current All-Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, for shaming her daughter.

Venita, who had a dispute with Angel, reportedly shamed Angel to Seyi, stating unprintable things about sexual life her.

Angel's mum fights for her daughter on social media, vows to deal with Venita outside the house Credit: @theangeljbsmith @veezeebaybeh

Defending her kid, Titilala Brown Sugar (Instagram), mentioned that she and Venita are about the same age and threatened to resolve the problem the reality star has against her daughter when she leaves the house.

"Coming from someone that is a mother of two beautiful daughters. Just because of PMP that is it even for you but a man, thank God we are almost age mate. @venitaAkpofure me and you go settle the matter for outside", she tweeted.

Internet users react to BBNaija Angel's mum outburst

@janillajane_839:

"This is sooo me! Come for my precious daughter the way this silly Venita did? We face each other once you come out! You go see craze wey pass your own outside! I no dey use my daughter play o… and that’s why I’m careful what I say to other people’s girls."

@cutestRuks:

"Lol this season will be long, after the show we have alot of drama to watch on this street."

@ThisBabyBad:

"Maybe u just hear venita on the news....keep joking... she is one man army."

iamyejide:

"This woman should kuku audition and ve a housemate. She does this everytime. Meanwhile her daughter also talks loosely to others."

@OfonIboro:

"Yes ooo. We dey ur back mama Angel."

