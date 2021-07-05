Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo, turned a year older on July 6, 2021, and has been celebrated by her grandchildren

The singer's three sons, Boluwatife, Ayo and Zion, each took to their Instagram pages to celebrate their grandmother

While Boluwatife and Zion shared photos they took with their grandma, Ayo shared one of Wizkid with her

On Sunday, July 6, 2021 marked the birthday of Starboy Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo, and her grandbabies made sure to come through for her.

Wizkid's mum clocked a year older. Photo credit: @official_tifebalogun, @king_ayo, @zionayo

Source: Instagram

Boluwatife - Wizkid's first child, took to his Instagram page to share some lovely photos with his grandmother, which he accompanied with a cute birthday message.

"Happy Birthday Grandma I Love you ," the post reads.

See post below:

Wizkid's second son, Ayo, also celebrated her on his Instagram page. He shared a photo of his dad and grandma and like Tife, penned down a cute and short message.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday grandma we love youuu❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See post below:

On Zion's page, a black and white photo of the little boy with grandma Jane was shared and just like his brothers, a cute birthday messaged followed in the caption.

It reads:

"Birthday Blessings Grandma ❤️❤️I wish you long Life ❤️"

Tife convinces his mother about boarding school

Boluwatife, was recently heard speaking to his mother in a viral video about wanting to attend boarding school.

In the video, Tiwa was with his mother, Shola Ogudu, in a car, and the mother and son spoke on the topic.

Tife had stated to explain why he would like to be in a boarding school when his mother made him explain in to her in Yoruba.

Tife flaunts dollars after hanging out with his dad Wizkid

The 10-year-old took to his Instagram page to reveal the several 100 dollar notes he went back home with after visiting his dad.

Tife who was on a bed as someone, presumably his mother, filmed, flaunted the money and even pretended to make a phone call with it at some point.

The excited young boy also noted that his billion-dollar privacy was being invaded as he sprayed the money to the excitement of his mother who cheered him on.

Source: Legit Newspaper