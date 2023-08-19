Peter Obi expressed condolences to Nigerian singer Wizkid, also known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, on the passing of his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate shared his sympathies via Twitter, describing the loss as a painful experience

Meanwhile, Obi's involvement in expressing condolences have sparked political reactions

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has commiserated with Wizkid over the death of his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun.

The Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer, formally known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, reportedly lost his mother in the early hours of Friday, August 18.

Peter Obi has commiserated with Wizkid as Nigerian singer lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun. Photo credits: @wizkidfc_, @CrownprinceCom2

Wizkid's mum's death: Peter Obi mourns

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, Obi described the death as a very painful experience.

"On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother," he wrote.

On behalf of his supporters known as Obidients, the former governor of Anambra state prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Obi also prayed to God to grant Wizkid and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

"Dear Wizkid, may God Almighty who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom and grant you and your family the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss. God bless you always," he added.

Wizkid: Political reactions trail Peter Obi's statement

Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakay, @GoziconC, said:

"Twitter President, you have really hit the ground running. You are doing your job with all focus and dedication.

"Well done, President Peter Obi, Nigeria's Twitter President 2023-2031."

Somto Anierobi, @sire_sommy, said:

"Our leader, president for everybody. My condolence to the Ayodeji family. Wizkid really loved her."

Chris, @Topboychriss, said:

"“OBIdient family”. You have a way of bringing politics into every conversation ."

Legit.ng notes that Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election. He has, however, petitioned the presidential election tribunal, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi wants the court to declare him the winner or nullify the election and order a fresh one.

Shock grips Wizkid’s fans as singer’s mum dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that shocking news recently hit the Nigerian music industry as Wizkid lost his mum.

The cause of her death and the circumstances surrounding it are yet to be known or shared publicly.

The prolific singer and Grammy award-winner is also yet to react to the report.

