Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, is now trending online after exchanging words with a Twitter user

It all started when the netizen suggested that one would think Bella is unintelligent because of his songs

Bella Shmurda clapped back at the netizen and their exchange caused a buzz online after it went viral

Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, made headlines on social media after he slammed a fan who appeared to have insulted him.

It all started on Twitter when a netizen, @Biggben007 tweeted about how Bella Shmurda’s songs make him come off as unintelligent.

The Twitter user wrote this in reaction to the music star’s tweet where he shared a video of an animal chasing another animal in the wild. Bella had described the video as being so intense.

He tweeted:

“Can’t watch this alone without reposting! That Bunny is intelligent! So so intense.”

See his post below:

Shortly after the music star’s tweet, @Biggben007 dropped his sassy reply about how the singer’s songs don’t make him seem intelligent as he was surprised that Bella used the word ‘intense’.

Bella Shmurda slammed the netizen in his response. According to the music star, the tweep is an example of why God did not give some people sense.

He wrote:

“You’re a clear example that God held back distributing common sense to some people.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Bella Shmurda claps back at fan

Bella Shmurda’s response to the Twitter user soon went viral and it got a lot of people talking. Some of them agreed with the netizen by saying the singer’s songs have no meaning while others were amused by his clapback.

Read some of their comments below:

Vinny_asabby:

“The reply sha.”

otunzy02:

“Una don forget say baba go LASU, Lasuite where una dey.”

omotoke__official:

“He came prepared.”

_toby_loba:

“Bella no show love o .”

__abebii:

“Ha! Ha! Why Bella bring cutlass come boxing...”

elmannygram:

“Bella was on colos with that tweet .”

Elsieisy:

“That was unnecessary. You sef listen to your songs .”

roz_p1472:

“Even Bella's last reply speaks more about what the guy was saying ! ”

Poshest_hope:

“Don’t blame the fan sha When your lyrics are unintelligent words, what do you expect? ”

