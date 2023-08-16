Popular Nigerian comedian, Kenny Blaq, has made headlines after speaking about singer, Portable

Popular Nigerian comedian, Kenny Blaq, has shared his thoughts about the controversial singer, Portable, joining BBNaija.

In a video posted on Instagram by @Wahalanetwork and spotted by Legit.ng, Kenny Blaq was seen on stage performing at a recent show.

In the viral clip, the comedian was heard joking about how the BBNaija reality show can be made more interesting if Portable is added to the house.

He said:

“If dem wan make Big Brother sweet, make dem put Portable for the house.”

Not stopping there, Kenny Blaq went ahead to display some of the antics they might have seen from Portable if he was on BBNaija, including him trying to sell the house.

See the hilarious video below:

Reactions as Kenny Blaq suggests Portable joins BBNaija house

The Kenny Blaq video about Portable soon made the rounds online and raised hilarious comments from netizens. Some of them suggested other controversial housemates to join the show, while others expressed their amusement.

Read some of the comments below:

danyfundz_:

“Portable, Speedy, Dj chicken, & salo then it’s gone if that big brother no show face come separate fight make I know watin cause am.”

prettymummie23:

“Na that season We go sabi the real Big-brother Because portable go scatter everything.”

parker_ojugo:

“He for don beat kayode if kayode no carry camera come him side.”

theprince_ig:

“Omo all of you hating Portable he is still relevant.”

humphrey__kayc:

“Speed Darlington go win portable for the house….make them just put their 2.”

swimwith_kay:

“That’s one big brother I would watch for 24hrs.”

Godstime52962:

“Na only portable fit make big brother show face.”

Is Portable dating late Alaafin of Oyo's wife Queen Dami?

Just recently, rumours had made the rounds that the Zazu Zeh crooner and the royal widow were an item and he has now addressed the claims.

Portable was recently a guest on the popular The Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu and he reacted to the allegations of being with Queen Dami.

The music star said he later heard of the king’s death. According to him, after a king is a king. He explained that if the Alaafin had not passed on, people would never have seen him relating with Queen Dami because he doesn’t follow people’s wives and for that reason, men don’t chase his wife too.

