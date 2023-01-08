Singer Bella Shmurda has recounted his rise to fame as he revealed he has been making music since he was 13

Bella Shmurda, who made it to the limelight through Olamide’s influence in 2020 said his passion for music had kept him going when he was unknown

His experience has served as a source of inspiration to many, with others applauding him for how far he has come in the industry

Popular singer Bella Shmurda has revealed he began his music career 14 years ago as he released his first song when he was only 13 years old.

Bella Shmurda, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, recounted how Olamide transformed his career after the YBNL boss featured on the remix of his hit song Vision 2020.

Bella Shmurda revealed he couldn't sleep when Olamide called him for a remix. Credit: @bellashmurda @olamide

According to Bella Shmurda:

“When Olamide called me for a remix I couldn't sleep. People wey borrow me cloth that day were up to 15, I had to go and borrow shoe.”

After the remix, Bella Shmurda blew up and became one of the Headies Award's next-rated nominees in 2020.

Since then, Bella Shmurda has remained in the limelight, dropping hit after hit.

Reactions as Bella Shmurda speaks on his rise to fame

fingerchops:

"This is a reminder that anything good takes time and patience."

oluwabukolabajayi:

"The way I like Bella ehn , anytime I see him, I just smile. Keep shinning."

dr.browncaramel:

"Bella and his almighty chewing gum."

ifouzezi:

"I love how people open up with you... Chude!"

jimancipation:

"Bella! My guy."

glamournightwears:

"I too love Bella."

scent_by_teemah:

"Bella my guy ,make I go watch ham."

hayetie:

"You see Bella Shmurda and Davido ! I love them toooo much …. I just can’t explain why I love them sef."

