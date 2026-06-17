A Nigerian professor has gone viral on social media after sharing how he secured a fully funded scholarship years ago

In a now-viral post shared via his official account, he displayed a recommendation letter that was integral to his success

Reactions followed his tweet as many Nigerians flooded the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian academic attracted attention online after recounting how he obtained financial support for postgraduate studies abroad several years earlier.

He talked about the documentation that played a decisive role in the favourable outcome of his application.

Professor recalls the recommendation letter that helped him secure fully-funded Canadian scholarship. Photo credit: @AminuNass/X.

Source: Twitter

Professor displays well-written recommendation letter

The scholar who posted the material was identified on the X app as @AminuNass.

He uploaded a photo of a reference document that his Master’s supervisor had prepared on his behalf.

According to the post, that particular piece of writing was tailored to his personal background and academic record.

He contrasted it with the kind of generic endorsements that were commonly circulated and noted that its specific nature contributed greatly to the approval of his funding request for studies in Canada in 2014.

The document the academic shared was a reference written by his Master’s supervisor.

The supervisor stated that he taught the student a graduate course, supervised him in a seminar course, and acted as his thesis adviser over a two-year period.

He noted that the student showed motivation to learn, dedication to work, persistence and the ability to work hard.

He added that assigned tasks were completed well and that he was impressed by the student’s attitude, time management and use of resources.

The supervisor explained that the thesis research was carried out consistently and with commitment.

He observed clear signs of creativity, an organised approach and the ability to work independently without heavy reliance on guidance.

Speaking further, he stated that results had been achieved in the ongoing Master’s work which would lead to a journal publication.

Professor recounts how he secured a fully funded Canadian scholarship. Photo credit: @AminuNass/X.

Source: Twitter

He also mentioned the student’s competence with Maple software, which was demonstrated during the research.

According to him, the student sought advice on professional development and displayed a strong desire to continue with research.

He stated that the student had a good command of English and could express himself well both verbally and in writing.

Drawing on his experience with graduate students at the University of Leeds and the University of Kaiserslautern, the supervisor assessed that the student’s intellectual capabilities matched those of top students in Europe.

He expressed belief that the student possessed the mathematical background, motivation, intellect and creativity required for doctoral study and other professional work, and he gave a strong recommendation for the application.

The letter read:

"To whom it may concern. I am writing to recommend Mr. Aminu Nass for admission to graduate program in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Saskatchewan. I have had ample opportunities to know Aminu in many capacities in last 2 years. I taught him a graduate course, supervised him in the “Seminar” course and currently I am his MS thesis advisor. Throughout he has demonstrated his motivation to learn, dedication to work, signs of persistent nature and ability to work hard.

"In addition, he has been completing all the assigned tasks optimally and I have been particularly impressed by his positive attitude, time management and good utilization of resources. For his thesis research, he has worked consistently and with a great deal of commitment. During the research work, he has shown clear signs of creativity and a well organized approach as well as the ability to work independently without relying much on the advisor. He has already found results in his ongoing MS work which will lead to a good journal publication. In addition, he has a good command of Maple software which he has demonstrated in completing the research work for his MS thesis. Aminu regularly seeks advice about professional development and seems to have great desire to learn and carry on with research activity.

"He has a good command of the English language and can express himself well in both verbal and written form of the language. From my experience of dealing with graduate students at the University of Leeds, Leeds, U.K. (1992-96) and the University of Kaiserslautern, Kaiserslautern, Germany (2000-01), I see that his intellectual capabilities are undoubtedly equivalent to the best students in Europe. I firmly believe that he possesses sound mathematical background, motivation, intellectual, mathematical and creative abilities needed to carry out doctoral studies and other professional assignments in an excellent manner. I strongly recommend his application. If there are any questions regarding Aminu’s ability or suitability, please do not hesitate to contact me at the address below."

Reactions as man posts well-written recommendation letter

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Tiemi said:

"Is it possible to use the same recommendation letter gotten from a lecturer to apply to multiple schools?"

Abdullahi said:

"Well appreciated from him."

Shafiu added:

"Very nice."

See the post below:

Man receives official scholarship award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video of his successful relocation to Europe for his postgraduate studies.

He showed the moment he received his official scholarship award letter and his approved visa in a yellow DHL package.

Source: Legit.ng