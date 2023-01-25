Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, recently spoke on his struggling days in a podcast with Taymesan

In the viral video, Bella spoke about how he borrowed money from his friend, Lati, to buy a laptop for hustling

However, he did not make any money after six months of hustling and felt God was trying to tell him something

Talented Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has now opened up on his humble beginnings and struggling days before he became a big music star.

The Cash App singer was a guest on the TeaWithTay podcast with Taymesan where he shared some details about his life.

Bella recounted back when he borrowed money from his friend, Lati, to use to buy a laptop for ‘hustling’. According to the music star, he hustled for half a year and had nothing to show for it, so he felt God was trying to send him a message.

The musician explained that it was really surprising because even before he bought the laptop, he used to make small $100, $200, but all that changed after getting the big laptop.

He said:

“I borrowed money from Lati and went and buy lappy. I hustled for 6 months, I didn't get money. I felt God was telling me that ‘yo you need to focus’ because normal me, even when I never buy lappy, I dey collect small small $100, $200, but when I go buy big lappy wey I dey press, nothing come out.

How Bella's song became a hit

Not stopping there, Bella then added that he got a free studio session and poured out all his pain into the music and to his surprise, it became a hit.

In his words:

“Then with the pain, I got small free studio session and I just spoke my mind and before I knew it, it entered.”

In the viral video from the podcast, Bella also opened up on how his girlfriend at the time, Omotena, also got pregnant and they had to sort it out.

He said:

“At the same time wey this thing happen, Omotena tell me say she don get belle, my girlfriend that time, tell me say she don go get belle, wey I no get house. Ah!”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Bella Shmurda speaks on ‘hustling’ with laptop in the past and more

Read what some netizens had to say about the things the singer disclosed below:

