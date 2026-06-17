Dine Melaye, a chieftain of the ADC and former governorship candidate under the PDP, has denied dumping the camp of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Melaye, who has been an ardent supporter of Atiku, said the video showing him supporting Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, was AI-generated

The ADC chieftain explained that there is no going back on his support for Atiku, while expressing confidence that the former vice president will become victorious in the forthcoming elections

Dino Melaye, a former senator and ex-governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Kogi, has denied the claim that he has dumped the camp of Atiku Abubakar for that of Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, a former vice president and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), will be contesting as Obi, who is the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in the forthcoming general elections.

Dino Melaye denies dumping Atiku Abubakar for Peter Obi Photo Credit: @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Melaye, who has been a known campaigner and supporter of Atiku, was said to have joined the camp of Obi, a development the former senator denied on his social media page, adding that the circulating image was AI-generated. He stressed that his loyalty and support for Atiku remain unchallenged.

The former governorship candidate also expressed confidence that the ADC presidential candidate will emerge victorious in the 2027 elections, adding that "dog no dey chop kolanut."

Reactions as Melaye denies dumping Atiku for Obi

However, the denial by the ADC chieftain on social media has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

MessiRebirth questioned the authenticity of Atiku's candidature:

"Atiku or Dumebi, which one is the authentic ADC candidate? Well, Amaechi just affirmed what we’ve been saying: Atiku is unelectable, and putting him forward as the party’s candidate is as good as losing before the election even starts. Nigerians know a Dubai-seasonal man means no good for our country."

Nigerians react as Dino Melaye denies dumping Atiku Abubakar for Peter Obi Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

Obinna Joel criticised Dino Melaye:

"As someone who lived in America, which is one of the most functional democracies in the world. One would have thought it should have influenced your perspective on politics and nation building. But all it looks like, a crocodile never changes its skin, even if you keep it in the desert for 20 years."

Cecorule

"Thanks for debunking the fake AI video. However, your supporting H.E Peter Obi doesn’t mean the dog has chop kolanut. Personally, I still respect the fact that you are not among those politicians who can’t remain relevant without using PO's name to chase clout or prove a worthless point."

Ogadimma David criticised Nigerian politicians:

"You politicians ehn, I pity those that were ready to die for you a few months ago, I remembered how you were showering him with a lot of praises, and now see what you are comparing him with simply because you are not on the same party anymore."

You can read Melaye's denial on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng