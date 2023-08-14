Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has now amused many fans with her baby pictures

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star shared a video compilation of her baby photos and photos of herself as an adult

Eniola’s baby photos left many fans rolling with laughter as they commented on the similarities between her as a child and as a grown woman

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is now making headlines after she shared her baby photos online.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video compilation of photos showing her growth.

The video had black and white photos of the actress as a baby and also photos of her as a young girl before it finally showed photos of her as a grown woman.

Fans react to actress Eniola Badmus' chubby baby photos. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The video was accompanied by a funny audio of Nigerian comedian Akpororo. In the audio he said:

“Many years ago I tell una say I go fine one day, una say I dey play, how far?”

See Eniola Badmus’ post below:

Reactions to Eniola Badmus’ baby photos

Eniola Badmus’ baby photos caused a huge stir on social media and many netizens seemed to be amused by them. Some of them noted that she had always been chubby as a baby. Read some of their comments below:

olamz_kreation:

“Mama is chubby from baby ... We big babies na we fine pass.”

janeoo_d1st:

“The face no take leave, no transfer! Beautiful.”

hypemanjerry:

“You don dey chop life from ur Mama belly, see us u thick. That's cool g. Kiloshele my dear.”

kassherry_11:

“Thank God you know sey you no fine before. but you have always being a beautiful woman before now.”

don_shegzy1:

“You no still fine.”

veerahair:

“She's actually chubby from baby.”

teegbaja:

“E don tey wey idan don dey wear gold.”

morenikeji_special:

“U go still add more weight ooo because na from baby.”

phunmi007:

“A hottie baddie forever a Barbie.”

salome_global_servic:

“Badosky with her terrorising eyes from childhood.”

iam_ysmoney:

“Sweetheart mii 001.”

sekina309:

“Wow beautiful.”

mcijoke_btc:

“Wow big mama.”

