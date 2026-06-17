Draft agreement between the US and Iran revealed after secrecy, including uranium dilution standards

US to ease some sanctions on Iran while ensuring toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump aims to leverage an agreement in G7 discussions to prevent Iranian nuclear development

Details of a draft agreement between the United States and Iran have emerged after days of secrecy, with senior US officials revealing key parts of the memorandum of understanding ahead of a planned signing ceremony on Friday, June 12.

The officials, who spoke anonymously while outlining the draft, said the agreement includes a new “minimum” standard for the dilution of highly enriched Iranian uranium.

Agreement Between Iran and US is Out After Days of Secrecy

Source: Twitter

They added that the deal also contains measures aimed at protecting Lebanon’s “territorial integrity” following recent Israeli attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory.

Washington to ease some sanctions

Under the proposed arrangement, the United States would waive some broad sanctions against Iran once the agreement is signed, although officials clarified that the measures would not amount to a complete removal of sanctions.

The draft also reportedly guarantees toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, while leaving open the possibility of future charges.

A US official said the signed memorandum remains unchanged since it was electronically approved on Sunday, but either side could still withdraw before a final agreement is reached, AFP reported.

Trump pushes nuclear assurances

US President Donald Trump is expected to present the agreement during discussions with global leaders at the Group of Seven summit, describing it as a step towards ensuring Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon.

Officials said further negotiations would determine whether both sides can move towards a final deal within 60 days.

“If talks with Iran do not seem to be working, then the U.S. could pull the plug on the effort to negotiate and return to ‘tightening the screws on them very, very aggressively,’” one official said.

The agreement remains subject to continued discussions before a final resolution is reached.

Trump threatens to strike Iran

United States President Donald Trump has said the reported memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran is not a final agreement.

He warned that military action could resume if he is not satisfied with the terms.

Source: Legit.ng