Singer Mohbad was among the Nigerian singers who performed at Bella Shmurda’s recent concert in Ibadan, Oyo state

Speaking on stage, Mohbad, who has become close to Bella Shmurda since leaving the Marlian label, told the audience the latter would be Oyo state governor in a matter of years

His statement, however, didn’t go down well with many, as some netizens claimed he was speaking under the influence

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently had his concert in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, and a video from his protégé Mohbad’s stage performance has gone viral on social media.

Mohbad, who recently ended his contract with Naira Marley’s Marlian label, was seen on stage with no shirt. He pointed toward Bella Shmurda, telling the crowd the latter would be Oyo state governor in a matter of years.

Mohbad performs at Bella Shmurda's show in Ibadan. Credit: @bellashmurda @mohbad

Source: Instagram

The singer, who has bonded with Bella Shmurda, spoke of his good deed.

See the video below:

Reactions as Mohbad says Bella Shmurda would be Oyo state governor

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as the singer's statement didn’t go down well with many.

iam_prop3r_:

"See voice Banku ti poju."

olowo_jnnr:

"Naira Marley was right ."

notinyourimagination:

"He a real one for sure ☝️ but Enough with the political stunts bruv."

hasslare04:

"This guy don smoke that nonsense again, see as person Dey talk one one ."

keddytee1:

"Na oja de worry moh bad."

kobi__6ix:

"He was high asf that day no jokes !! His performance sef no be the normal vibe ."

chirsgold

"Watin him smoke ."

brainiac_og:

"Na now I understand say this guy dey take drug."

iam_yflucii:

"This one don chop banku ."

celebrity.md:

"Please someone should help me with Bella supplier ."

egeonuhumphrey:

"Someone spoke light to his dear friend and some pple are dragging him if na one pastor talk am now Una for bliv #everything is possible #brothers looking out for brothers."

Netizens troll Mohbad over new video

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad shared a snippet of a new project he was working on with his fans and followers, which sparked reactions from netizens.

Mohbad, who shared a video on his Instagram page, was seen doing a freestyle with wordplay.

Sharing the video, Mohbad added a caption that read:

“Played around with @niphkeys and we made magic as usual tag @nonelikeanonymous when y’all ready ❤️.”

