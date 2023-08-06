The BBNaija All Stars' jury, which would be in charge of eviction this edition, was finally unveiled on Sunday night

Former housemates Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor and Mike Edwards, emerged as eviction jury members, which stirred reactions from lovers and fans of the reality TV show

Princess became the first All-Star housemate to be evicted from the show, stirring reactions from fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show returned on Sunday, August 6, with the TV show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu giving a recap of the different dramas which took place in the house during the week.

Legit.ng recalls that organisers of the popular show had announced a new twist to the show, eviction by jury. The members were finally unveiled on Sunday, and they are Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor and Mike Edwards.

The jury will be in charge of eviction this season.

Watch a video of the new jury members below:

Princess evicted from All Stars housemate

All three jurors picked Princess as the housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

Reactions as Princess emerge as first All-Star housemate to be evicted

See some of the reactions below:

Flox_bae:

"So no deliberation? No discussion of why the housemate should leave? Just look at the card and write who should leave? Nah biggie! This wasn’t what I envisioned o . #BBNaijaAllStars."

SandraTwumasi2:

"It’s us acting surprised princess is going for me ! Meanwhile we all wanted her gone #BBNaijaAllStars #Bbnaija."

ZUdoekong:

"Bye Bye Princess go and watch Ilebaye from the house with your yeye accent. Jury thank you so much."

LupinIkenga:

"Na princess confidence dy shock me shaa. She actually thought she stood a chance. Aunty you didn’t even do anything in the house to be noticed, who told you that you will win? #Bbnaija #BBNaijaAllStar #bbnaijaAllstars."

Cee C and Ilebaye get involved in a messy fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran reality TV star, Ceec, took on youngster, Ilebaye on Saturday night.

The shouting match between the pair was voracious as Ceec launched at her colleague, calling her several unprintable names and phrases.

During the face-off between the pair, most of the male housemates on the show were seen trying very hard not to interfere as they saw it as a ground for one of the females to get physical, which would get them disqualified.

