A man who married a lady of Igbo descent has reacted to a trending video from their traditional wedding

Coming to his wife's defense, the non-Igbo man said she was actually pissed off that day, hence her unhappy countenance which was caught on camera

The man, who lamented that her elders nearly 'killed them' with financial demands, advised single men about what it takes to marry Igbo ladies

Mc Ugly Mouth, the Nigerian comedian who married an Igbo lady on April 15, 2023, has shed light on a viral clip from the occasion more than four months after it went down.

In the viral traditional wedding clip, the man danced crazily while his wife stood still, sparking concerns about whether she actually wanted the wedding or not.

MC Ugly Mouth spoke on their traditional marriage. Photo Credit: @ugly_mouth2

Mc Ugly Mouth says his wife was angry on the day of their traditional wedding

In a new clip, the non-easterner defended his wife, saying she is shy by nature and was actually angered by the fact that her family people made excessive financial demands for the wedding.

According to him, marrying from the east is very expensive but his wife people demanded money from him like they were selling her off.

"...Let me explain to you what happened that very day. If you have married from the eastern part of Nigeria before, you go know say them cost, especially when you no be Igbo person you come go marry Igbo, you go know how e be.

"So that particular day my wife was pissed off. She dey vex well well say her family and those their elders wan kill us with billing. E come be like say them way sell her give me. That's why her mood was like that."

He showed off his wife with joy, explaining that they are direct opposites when it comes to temperaments.

Ugly Mouth advised single men looking to wed ladies from the east to be financially buoyant. In his words:

"...If you be guy man and you wan marry from the east, try make you get money make wetin do me no do you."

On TikTok, the couple entertain their followers with exciting content.

Watch the video below:

People show MC Ugly Mouth support

queenosawe said:

"My dear you don't have to explian your self to any body, no body pay for your marriage so enjoy your family, God bless your marriage."

miracle innocent said:

"This is the same thing dey did too my husband you guys need too see that day I could not even take a picture with my husband because I was crying."

JOSE&KIDS@BAKERY said:

"Infact relax your mind thy lord has given grace enjoy your new home life is up and down enjoy yourself you bot."

chablesz exchange said:

"I wan go marry for east before ..but, with this ...i don jakpa."

Nkasi Quinn said:

"Guy enjoy ur self because my own day my husband go ask if I don mad before."

user2615912980726 said:

"Abeg make una give this guy work, he looks hardworking.

"I pray i have marriage occasion soon."

Winnie said:

"One thing I know for sure is that Edo don't sell their daughter. Am from Edo state."

