The Big Brother Naija All Stars season held its first eviction show on Sunday, August 6, and Princess was sent home

Following Princess' exit instead of Ilebaye, who had been provocative in the house, Tacha has reacted

Tacha was disqualified from the Double Wahala season, and according to her fans, she didn't do half of what Ilebaye has done in the All Stars season

In a tweet on her page, Tacha made fun of Seyi, who got the lowest vote and called for an apology

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha has sparked reactions on social media with her reactions to the first All Stars season eviction.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the controversial star made fun of All Stars housemate Seyi who got the lowest votes.

Tacha wants an apology from BBNaija organisers. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She mentioned that he had been the loudest in the house.

View the tweet below:

Tacha asks BBN organisers to apologise

In another tweet, Tacha demanded an apology from the BBNaija organisers. According to her fans, Ilebaye should have been disqualified because Tacha was sent home for less than what she did.

She wrote:

"If I don’t GET AN APOLOGY Before tomorrow!!! War go happen here"

View Tacha's tweet below:

Netizens react to Tacha's tweets

@Oyinda__xo:

"Aunty abeg rest."

@UncleDara_:

"You overrate yourself sha."

@TheSagachristos:

"I agree! She literally got DQ'd for the exact same thing Ilebaye did."

@The_onlyJoos:

"For threatening Big Brother double strike for you again."

@it_isice:

"Tacha was disqualified for lesser mehn wild."

@nonskylazz:

"Bro, nothing will happen. You were issued a warning strike before disqualification."

@toyor_pr:

"I literally shouted and said “make them no allow Tacha see this o” "

@TheWitchFromVon:

"He called Tacha 89 only to get 0.89% "

@Deerex122:

"Tacha's Karma is strong ngl From calling her 89 to having 0.89% Grandson wey no get any importance."

