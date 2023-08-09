BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, left many fans rolling with laughter after he complained about getting played by his fellow housemates

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, recently had a hilarious diary session with Big Brother where he lamented about getting played by his colleagues.

One of the twists introduced on the BBNaija All Stars show is that each housemate can choose another housemate to pardon for the week so that they would not face possible eviction. The housemates are also allowed to lobby with others to be saved.

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya lamented over the housemates failing their agreement to pardon him. Photos: @kiddwaya

However, Kiddwaya was shocked when he did not get the ‘Pardon Me Please’ privilege. During his Diary Room session with Big Brother, he explained how he was sure he would get the pardon because he had reached agreements with others.

According to him, he campaigned for it like it was an election by going from Zone A to Zone B and from one polling unit to the other. Kidd said gentlemanly agreements were reached and that he even made promises.

He said:

“In all the time I have done Big Brother Nigeria, I have never seen shege like this. Biggie I was played! I was so sure I had it in the bag, I was convinced that it was a done deal. Hands were shaken, eye contact was taken, gentlemen's agreements, smiles, everything was done Biggie, I had a checklist , check check check, I was good to go, I had eight people that said Kiddwaya you have my vote. I was politicising Big Brother, I went from Zone A to Zone B, one polling unit to the other, I did everything I was supposed to do, everything, I did double checks, made offers.”

Kidd said that he had offered Seyi a two-room stay for him and his family at Eko Signature Hotel and that Cross asked for 100 Moniepoints coins which he gave to him.

See the hilarious video below:

Netizens laugh hard as Kiddwaya laments getting played by housemates

Kiddwaya’s Diary Session trended on social media, and it raised a lot of funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

iphynova_okoro':

“ Wait! So in all this his explanation Biggie did not laugh? Let me laugh on behalf of Biggie .”

nensyfab:

“This guy has forgotten he is in Nigeria and the politics in Nigeria is different.”

proudlyigbochic:

“Biggie go don remove mic laugh.”

iggy_esther:

“Only Cross actually followed through.”

dimmysophy:

“Kidd is an interesting person.”

uwouezi:

“I was laughing through out, better shege.”

sugarberry_bae:

“Kidd don c wire.”

makyylove:

“Them run u street go to court Nna.”

ogoo_2:

“Even biggie will be laughing at kidd . He got played.”

ibehmarycynthia:

“Shege pro max . U go Dey trust man…Adam .”

Ike wins HOH, picks ex-girlfriend Mercy Eke to be one of his BFFs

The BBNaija All Stars season is now in its third week, and a new housemate, Ike, emerged as the Head of House.

The Head of House gets to stay in an exclusive lounge with four other BFFs. The lounge has its own kitchen, gym, bathroom, and more.

Ike chose CeeC, Venita, Seyi and his ex-girlfriend, Mercy, as his BFFs to enjoy the win with him, and this caused an online buzz.

