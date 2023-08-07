An emerging video shows a drama that ensued at a wedding after a lady discovered the bride is her bestie

She confronted the lady with pain and disappointment in her voice and stopped her husband from touching her

Mixed reactions trailed the incident as people spoke on why having best friends is a harbinger of doom

There was a mild drama at a wedding as a lady found out her husband was getting married to her best friend.

The incident, shared on social media, showed the bride confronting her best friend with pain in her voice.

She found out the bride is her best friend. Photo Credit: @remedyblog

Source: Instagram

A netizen, @priestagramm, who reacted to the video, transcribed the lady's rant which he claimed was in Wolof, a language in Senegal or Gambia.

According to him, the lady accused her bestie of being the biggest hypocrite and dared her to look her in the face to confirm she was really doing the wedding.

The lady then tells her husband, the groom, she's not talking to him. @priestagramm's explanation went thus:

"Translation - All of you are hypocrites. None of you should touch me... Nabou you're the biggest hypocrite amongst all... Is it me you're doing this to? You've been my friend forever. Look into my eyes and tell me "I'm doing this to you"... Before she tells her husband she's not talking to him... They're speaking Wolof, A (Senegal/Gambia) language."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the wedding drama

omabarbie1 said:

"Friends been doing the most now and always the less friends the less drama , friends don show me no be small and still show me."

simbistar100 said:

"Imagine a woman doing this to her husband,the pain that woman is feeling is the same pain that man ll feel , women are not born differently,so before you choose to hurt someone ask yourself what if they do it to me how would i feel?"

sheischidubem said:

"Women should normalize avoiding friends or anybody that want what they have , the person might be a good friend but having that attitude is a big red flag."

sommie_d_great said:

"These men keep tearing down good women as if they have no emotions, they turn back and complain of not seeing good women. An African man will not accept to be a second husband but will force a woman to have her best friend to be second wife."

lagosmealprepsociety said:

"I like the fact that she dressed up and looked nice to come and face the. I am trying to imagine what was going through her mind as she was drawing in her eyebrows and spraying her setting spray. This life sha."

Bride invites her ex to be her photographer at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had invited her ex-boyfriend to be her photographer at her wedding.

Her husband-to-be overheard the bridesmaids talking about it, and he immediately confronted his bride to know why she chose her ex to be the photographer.

In her defense, the bride said she wanted to make him feel bad by making him the photographer at her wedding. This did not sit well with the groom, who requested another photographer, or the wedding won't hold.

Source: Legit.ng