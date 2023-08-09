Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Princess Onyejekwe, has finally explained why she kept to her calm self on the show

Remember that on Sunday night, August 5, the Eviction Jury unanimously voted to evict Princess as the first housemate from the current All Stars season

Princess claims she is dating a billionaire, which is why she couldn't go head-to-head with other housemates for N120m

Former BBNaija season 8 All Stars housemate Princess has finally revealed why she didn't give her fans some juicy content while on the show.

In a video, she disclosed that she is in a relationship with a billionaire and couldn't afford to embarrass herself by brawling on live television.

Lovely pictures of BBNaija All Stars Princess Credit: @iamprincess_official

Source: Instagram

She disclosed this following the reports that she was evicted from the show for her calmness and failing to provide viewers with content that would have made her somewhat relevant like the other housemates.

Recall that after her eviction on Sunday, she said in a live session that she wouldn't apologise to anyone for her reserved attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a recent update, Princess admitted that dating a billionaire is the reason she couldn't be seen fighting on live television.

See the video below:

BBNaija Princess' revelation sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Princess' bold statement. See them below:

cm.glam:

"So wetin u find go bbn??"

funeka25:

"Didn't you about the billionaire when you were gunning for Neo."

hershabi14:

"First of all….. Can the billionaire give you 120million???? You people will just open WAAAAAAh."

efe2real:

"Dating is a wealthy man is the new deadly disease oo."

lakeside_babe:

" No wonder you left early dating a billionaire has given you bragging rights abi? So wettin you find go BBN oponu?? Oni accent."

african_nickiii:

"Looool rest u nor even get boyfriend later alone billionaire ."

hefey_:

"You go explain Taya No evidence."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng