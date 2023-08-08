BBNaija All Stars Princess reacted to the trolls surrounding her reserved character, which many believed caused her early departure

Following her eviction on Sunday due to a unanimous jury decision, Princess spoke to the public in a live Instagram session

In the video that has gone viral, the media personality spoke on the widely held belief that her calm attitude played her

It's no news that BBNaija All Stars Princess made waves as the first housemate to leave the reality TV show.

This created a buzz on social media, considering the manner in which she was kicked out of the show. She left the house based on the jury's decision, which is final ahead of viewers' choices.

BBNaija All Stars Princess was the first to be evicted. Credit: @princessonyejekwe

Although some viewers took to several social platforms to point out that the Princess' calm nature made her unworthy to stay in the house further.

In reaction to some of the trolls about her reserved character, Princess came out to address critics.

According to the evicted housemate, she was too grown to be a "busybody" and jump around conversations she had no business with.

In a video that has since gone viral, she said:

"Do you expect a grown woman like me to jump into conversations I have no business with?"

Princess asserted her sincerity and self-assurance, stating that she felt no compulsion to apologise for her calm demeanour. In response to those who criticised her for not being more outspoken, she strongly affirmed, "That's how I naturally am."

See her video below:

BBNaija Princess' video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below;

princewilson_:

"Na that “busy body” wey you mention na e people want, that’s what sells, sorry hun. I mean in an ideal world everyone loves the ‘cool, calm and calculated’ person, but not on a reality show that you already know the audience crave DRAMA!!! Nne as you don reach house, you can continue in your quiet ways oo, no be now we need you to open camera Dey talk."

simeon.delight:

"Mama no vex if you know say you be grown woman and you can’t be jumping up and down you for just sit down for house, it’s a reality show and it’s your responsibility to show yourself by jumping up and down "

fabsnikki:

"You for still try to dey win tasks !! That was how most of us fell Inlove with Miracle and Tobi In your season. You nor quiet reach miracle."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"You wan collect 120million just staying quiet and eating food? Because you’re what? A princess? Where is yesterday’s accent though? You don fling am for BB stage."

iameniolamyde:

"Princess, I’ll advice you again, do not attempt any thing reality TV show again. Just come do Masters for UK."

thevc_store:

"I love her personality but she isn’t an entertainer or reality Tv material so expecting her to change who she is just to give you guys a show is a bit unfair on her.

You should be blaming big brother who casted her knowing fully well her personality."

_deagram:

"She’s an introvert. They hardly talk around people they’re not familiar with. Unfortunately BBN is for extrovert."

