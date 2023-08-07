Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Saga recently took to his social media pages to brag about his artworks and the visibility it was attracting internationally

After Saga's post went viral online Legit.ng reached out and spoke to the former reality TV star about the success of his recent exhibition in Malta

During our conversation, Saga revealed that all of his pieces that were put on display at the Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition were sold out, and he was a multimillionaire

Being known and called the BBNaija lover to an internationally respected artist, now that's a success story to reckon with.

Fast-rising Nigerian artist and popular reality TV star Adeoluwa Okusaga recently shared with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. He revealed during the conversation why he is super-grateful he wasn't invited by Biggie for the BBNaija All-Star show.

Clips from Saga's art exhibition in Malta as he makes his international debut. Photo credit: @sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

Saga recently disclosed on his page that he was one of the few Nigerian artists invited by the Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition 2023 to represent the country in Malta.

I wasn't sure when I was going, but I needed to go to put a face to the art - Saga

BBNaija star noted that despite getting an invite and having sent his works ahead of time for the exhibition, he wasn't sure about going and even contemplated returning to Nigeria while on the aeroplane to Malta.

"To be sincere, I didn't know it would turn out this well. I was sure when I was going. Even while in the place, I contemplated returning back to Nigeria. But I am super glad I was there and could put my face to the art. The best part of it all was that I sold out all of my pieces. Like completely I don't have anything to exhibit again as I speak."

When we asked Saga If maybe because he wouldn't be on the BBNaija All-Star show, that's why he went to Malta. He said:

"Even before I left the country, I knew I wasn't going to be on the show because I already knew everyone that would be on the show. So when I didn't get the invite, I really didn't mind. However, that wasn't the reason why I went to Malta because the exhibition was already on before the show started. I just really need to put my face out there. And it was my international debut so why would I want to miss that?"

My most expensive piece was sold for €4k - Saga

The former reality TV, during the interview, disclosed that the Oyinbos at the exhibition were all drooling to have a piece of his art, and he was sold out in no time. He went on to brag that one of his works was acquired for a whooping N3.5m approximately in Euros.

"Bro, I am sold out. I need to get back to work ASAP because at the moment I have nothing to exhibit. One of my works was acquired for 4000 Euros. Though, I wasn't supposed to say that, But yeah."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Saga defined art to us; he said: "Art is a language, a state of mind and an expression of my most innate desires and thoughts," Picasso didn't make this quote, nor was it Galileo; these are the words of fast-rising Nigerian reality TV star turn artist.

During our talk, Saga noted that what he intends to achieve with his work is a classic, evergreen effect that has a hold on to the human subconsciousness where his art could speak for him even when he isn't there.

It was quite an engaging conversation, as we learned so much about art, Saga's childhood, his struggles and what the future holds for him going forward.

