The Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show keeps getting interesting with recent videos from its just concluded pool party

The reality TV show held its second pool party, which saw an array of events from the male housemates to the female housemates

Videos making their way online saw the girls engaged in a vigorous twerk dance as netizens couldn't help but express their excitement

The BBNaija pool party was incredible, as the DJ spun nonstop Nigerian hit songs, and the housemates partied all night.

The ladies didn't fail to show off their distinctive dance steps and fantastic bodies in fashionable swimwear.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke and the girls shae bum at Bigie's pool party Credit: @officialmery_eke, @officialdoyin, @ceec_official

The videos showed a cross-section of Mercy, Doyin, and Illebaye vigorously shaking their bums.

BBNaija All Stars pool party sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions that trailed the video of Biggie's girls twerking in the pool.

bigbronaijateam:

"Mercy pls have mercy on us."

sarahphina__:

"Ilebaye my small atarodo."

merrydmerit:

"My Ceec will Always cover body,with that God giving banging body of hers, cnt catch her with just pant n braif na some ppl get that body of hers eeeh,na pant n bra they for d wear for biggie house everyday."

finestdiamond51:

"If I have Cee-c kind of body ehnnn....I pray make I cover body ooo."

shantel_captain:

"Mercy nyash is real like our king Khosi or."

suzan_info:

"Baye small pepper ️️️️ everywere ."

