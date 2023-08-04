Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye took a new turn in the show as a video captured her kissing Cross

The housemates had a pool party when Ilebaye and Cross took to one end of the pool to engage in an intense kiss

The viral video captured how stunned the other housemates, including Kidd, Frodd, and Uriel, were to see the two affectionate

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye left viewers and her fellow housemates stunned with her recent moment on the show.

The self-acclaimed Gen Z Baddie was captured in a video intensely kissing Cross in the swimming pool, surrounded by other housemates.

BBNaija All Stars Ilebaye and Cross leave housemates stunned with their passionate kiss Credit: @Ilebayeee, @crossda_boss

The viral clip also captured the reactions of Frodd, Kiddwaya, and others, who appeared shocked at the sudden turn of events between the two.

See the video below

Video of BBNaija Cross and Ilebaye kissing sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions to how netizens perceived the video of Cross and Ilebaye kissing as they hailed the young girl for keeping to her games.

See comments below:

mizfavyc:

"Housemates are watching big brother show with us...we are all."

queen_c_jay:

"She’s playing Angel 2021 script . She will go little far on the game but definitely not smelling that 120millions."

djfalone:

"Frodd in one corner of the pool trying to be faithful to his wifey ."

roajvibez:

"Ilebaye must be Protected by all means, contents back to back."

faith.endy:

"Queen of highlights ilebaye atarodo pepper ️ giving us back to back they are all intimidated."

maonimakeovers:

"Dem no understand ilebaye ooo …. She’s going home with that money on God ."

Mercy Eke says her man promised to give her the N120m if she didn't go for

BBN All Stars BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has now revealed how her man promised to give her the N120 million prize money.

Mercy was seen talking with her co-star, Alex, about having mutual friends outside the house. Alex had said that she and Kiddwaya have a mutual friend, and Mercy noted that she and Frodd also do and that he even knows her boyfriend.

Not stopping there, the former BBNaija Pepper Dem winner went ahead to add that her boyfriend had even promised to give her the N120 million prize money for her not to come on the show.

Source: Legit.ng