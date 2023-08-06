A sweet video from veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu's 60th birthday party has emerged on social media

The event was star-studded as the likes of Joke Silva, Tina Mba, Agatha Amata were all present to celebrate with actress

The clip showed the moment the veterans joined the celebrant on the dance floor, which left netizens gushing

Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu on Saturday, August 5, had her 60th birthday party, and it was star-studded as many veteran Nollywood stars were in attendance to celebrate their own.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Ngozi Nwosu clocked 60, and she shared adorable pictures to mark the special day.

Ngozi Nwosu throws birthday bash. Credit: @officialngozinwosu @ajokesilva

A clip which emerged online showed the likes of Joke Silva, Tina Mba, Agatha Amata, among others, were all present.

Sharing a video from the event, Joke stressed that Ngozi had many reasons to dance, and she and her colleagues were grateful to join her.

Joke Silva wrote:

“You have every reason to dance and we joyously dance with you. Happy 60th”.

Netizens gush over video from Ngozi Nwosu's 60th birthday party

See some of the comments that trailed the dance video Joke Silva shared below:

ikemlaw:

"When God gives you a second chance, the dance must plenty ohhhhhhh."

oluwaseunrere_adebimpe:

happy for her 60th birthday celebrations.""Congratulations to her, she survived what many people could not, am

monalisacode:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

zeespice59:

"This was so beautiful to watch…Grateful for her Thank You lord."

desena.fabrics:

"Congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️."

jaycee_talks:

"See how lovely this looks....But geng Z will always want to insult the naira by spraying money upandan. I love you mummy J."

familylifepro:

"So much joy! Thank you for sharing, ma. Happy birthday to mama Tiwa. She's such a vibe! ."

Ngozi Nwosu slays in short dress

Ngozi Nwosu turned 60 on August 1 and took to social media to celebrity in classic celebrity style.

The veteran actress shared photos from her birthday shoot and one of her looks seems to have caught the attention of many netizens.

In the photos, she is seen rocking an orange ensemble featuring dramatic gele headgear.

