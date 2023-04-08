Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazeem Adeoti have sparked reactions online as a clip of them goofing off goes viral

The Nollywood power couple got people talking as they joined the trending TikTok Witchcraft challenge, and it is super hilarious to watch

However, Mercy Aigbe couldn't help but react to the clip as she queried how her hubby's performance in the trending clip

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her movie producer hubby, Adekaz, have once again got people talking online after a video of them jumping on a trending TikTok challenge went viral.

The trending TikTok Witchcraft Challenge has recently seen some Nollywood actresses and actors jump on it. The latest to join in the trend is a Nollywood stars, Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz, and it is quite a hilarious sight.

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Adekaz trend online as they join the trending TikTik Witchcraft challenge. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele and her protege, Tobi Makinde were one of the Nollywood stars to have recently partaken in the challenge.

However, the clip has stirred reactions as netizens slammed the pair for goofing in such a way during Ramadan.

Watch the funny clip of Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz doing the witchcraft challenge below:

See how netizens react to the trending clip

@omonioboli:

" I wan do this one but we nor get white powder."

@mrwale2020:

"Anybody wey say woman no get power never meet him match. Meanwhile the power lies in being his peace and see how you'll make him do things effortlessly. I love this and for this, I'll see the movie. May God continously bless your union."

@ifuennada:

"God I want a love like this! So fun and supportive!"

@sindodotayo:

" no wayyyy‍♀️ but why?"

@simply__bosslady:

"A woman can turn a man to anything let him just fall in love it’s over."

@ashmusy:

"Lmaoo please ooooo!!."

@kemiafolabiadesipe:

"And wat is going on here fam this one weak me o."

@officialomoborty:

"Where is my powder ooo."

@aderonke_asakeoreke:

"This is Aunty Mercy's handwork nothing wey anybody fit tell me,alhaji is a very gentle man."

Source: Legit.ng