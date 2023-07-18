Nigerian singer Wizkid is set to take the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London on July 29, 2023

The musician's talent manager and baby mama, Jada P shared clips of herself carrying out the necessary inspection for the venue

Fans and celebrities who came across the video appreciated the young woman for always looking out for the artist

Wizkid's talent manager and baby mama, Jada P, has continued to effectively carry out her duties in the life and career of the Afrobeats singer.

The global superstar is set to bring More Love, Less Ego to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29.

Wizkid’s Jada P shows of Stage set up at Tottenham stadium ahead of Wizkid’s show on July 29th Credit: @jada_p @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

In a fresh update, Jada uploaded videos of her time with the kids at the 80k-capacity London stadium as she carried out with inspection.

"Site visit today at Tottenham words can't start to explain. "Wizkid the visionary" 29th JULY!!! Save the DATE ❤️."

See the video below

Internet users react to Jada's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions to Jada P's video, see them below:

danyfundz_:

29, continuation of POPSY birthday, FC's una MOUNT?

prankhottieee:

"Wife, manager and a good mother. Wiz just Dey enjoy one woman in everything."

shannon_boy34:

"Wizkid woman always support him maybe that's why he is been successful all way ...they keep support him even though they are just baby mama to him.. But there a particular guy get married to a girl but the guy never posted any supportive post about him since.. This life just marry a supportive wife."

official_zeezysg:

"See supportive wife. ❤️"

horeholuwah_bills:

"Hardworking woman ❤️ God bless you for standing by Big Wiz ."

sgenry:

"our mumcy is doing well."

tcokess:

"Well done best manager July 29 is soaked in Jesus name .Great performance amen."

Wizkid’s new chain made of diamonds & sapphires from different world regions causes a buzz

Nigerian music star Ayo Wizkid Balogun who performed at the recent Afro Nation concert in Miami, thrilled fans with some of his hits, however, his new chain during and after the stage performance was noticeable.

In a new update by the jeweller Elliot Eliantte, the chain is not only classy but very expensive.

In a statement, Elliot revealed that the new chain he created for Wizkid was made using diamonds and sapphires sourced from different regions of the world.

Source: Legit.ng