Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage in a video finally spoke about what performing at King Charles' coronation meant to her

In a video sighted online, the singer said she could not tell anyone the news at first except for her mum

Tiwa also added that she had no idea she would be the only performer representing the Commonwealth at the coronation concert

Tiwa Savage made Nigerians proud with her astounding performance at t the coronation concert of King Charles on Sunday, May 7.

It was definitely a big deal, but the singer did not think so until reality dawned on her.

Tiwa Savage talks about performing at the coronation Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Tiwa said she couldn't tell anyone the news when she first got it except her mum, who, despite being told to keep it a secret, told her brother.

The mum of one also added that she had no idea she would be the only one representing the Commonwealth at the coronation and it was after realising she knew that she was in for something big.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The singer, however, added that it was great to be on stage, the performance was iconic, and it was a great experience for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's video

@therealdaddymo1:

"And it was truly a flawless performance "

@SUNBLIZZ1:

"Yoruba mother You Dey keep goid new as secret to them . You failed bruh."

@BeautifulAda5:

"Know where you are headed, nothing fit stop you! Dogs will bark, Goats will bleat; that's all they can do."

@Ice131Queen:

"Again, so glad she cut that deadweight loser “husband” and didn’t look back. Some stay stunted cause they’re married to their village people."

@BlessOgbe:

"Slave still performing for the owners till date."

@Ghostoo77:

"No way Tiwa savage is 40+ and she still looks so Beautiful like this …Ageing like a fine wine "

@simeon4040:

"And the performance was an iconic one "

TikTok video of Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr vibing to Stamina stirs reactions

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage released a song Stamina, featuring Ayra Starr and Young John.

In a TikTok video on her page, Tiwa and Ayra linked up and sang their verses as they played around.

Tiwa's entrance into the video got netizens gushing over her beauty despite her age as she caught up with Ayra's Tiktok vibes.

Source: Legit.ng