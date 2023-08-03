Nigerian singer Davido has no idea how far his song Unavailable will travel, and the song has done numbers at home and abroad

In a video sighted online, a man who is allegedly a big politician in Ontario, Canada, was seen doing the challenge

The oyinbo politician had other people around him doing the challenge as well, and the video has sparked reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido's Unavailable has gone viral beyond the shores of Nigeria to other places.

A video of an oyinbo man, allegedly a politician, with other people doing the viral Unavailable TikTok challenge has surfaced online.

Some oyinbo people jumped on Davido's Unavailable challenge. Photo credit: @davido/@a_fusigboye

Source: Instagram

The men, despite their ages, got the steps to the dance and looked like they were enjoying themselves.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of oyinbos dancing Unavailable challenge

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans hailed Davido, others queried what he had to do to get the people to dance.

Read the comments below:

@AjibolaFaisol01:

"See wetin you cause OBO"

@EdunjobiEmmanu2:

"How much my idolo come pay this people again like this."

@FrGodstime:

"001 effect."

@_KON3:

"What I love about this unavailable dance is that you can't fake the video. You can't edit the audio by adding the song and claim it's the song they are dancing, the dance itself is the evidence."

@dc_berri:

"Unavailable virus fast spreading we got evidence bruh!"

@joana57992281:

"Am loving it Davido is dia daddy!!!!!!!"

@AyoAquaire:

"We all can see they are paid and forced to dance to it. Let’s be honest."

@IAMSAD1Q:

"Naaaahh man Davido needs to be arrestedNa people mamas nd papas be this o."

@AwoyemiRaphael:

"Last! Last!! Una go later bow for the results. 001 for a reason."

American rapper Travis Scott plays Davido's Unavailable at event

Travis Scott revealed he was a fan of Davido's music in a video that went viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Davido shared a clip of the rapper at his Utopia concert, where he played the hit track Unavailable.

Fans of the singer are sure Unavailable is the biggest song of the year yet.

