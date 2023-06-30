Nigerian star artist Davido stepped out gallantly to perform at the biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, in Portugal

Despite the pregnancy scandals that have rocked the singer's marriage recently, he displayed his stage art and excited his fans

The DMW boss, however, sent a clear message to rumour mongers during the rendition of his viral hit Unavailable

Nigerian superstar Davido headlined day 3 of the 2023 Afro Nation in Portugal.

This was the first time he was seen publicly amid the pregnancy allegations that has rocked his marriage lately.

Davido performs at Afro Nation, puts middle finger in the air to all the Anita Brown scandals @onejoblessboy

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker took to the stage to render some infectious songs from his fourth studio album, including the high-spirited Unavailable.

A video making the rounds was captured when OBO performed his most viral song, Unavailable, as he clearly passed a message to all the rumours that have been flying lately.

During his music display, the DMW boss put his middle finger up in the air when it got to the part where the song said:

"Fck all the rumours (rumours). Abi e get when I talk sey I be pastor?"

Davido's performance stirs reactions online

Netizens pointed out that the singer should own up to his mistakes as a grown man with responsibilities. See their comments below:

shawdy_la:

"Sorry for who won Gbe my Matter Sori . My Idolo don talk am since ."

tojtek_media:

"People that love him , will love him regardless even though what he did wasn't right."

thebenk_homes:

"See how the lyrics flow with the present brouhaha on social media . A prophetic song I see."

vicktorhpaul:

"Na now we understand the lyrics make una stop day para he’s just a human ."

mz_aminaa_:

"Nah today i understand this lyrics “sorry Who wan gbe my matter s'ori i’m only human human So make no body para oSay I carry woman shey na man wey I for carry?Fck all the rumors."

dr_mira21:

"Is like Davido saw all this coming before writing the LYRICS of unavailable."

