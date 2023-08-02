Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady's Odd Sense of Style in Video Leaves Internet Users Concerned: "Dedicated To Not Slaying"
Fashion

Lady's Odd Sense of Style in Video Leaves Internet Users Concerned: "Dedicated To Not Slaying"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • TikToker, Kyan Kri, has become an internet sensation due to the nature of her fashion sense
  • In her numerous videos, Kri, who has a series tagged 'Subway Sessions, ' films herself in different interesting looks
  • Several internet users who have watched her videos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!

Kyan Kri, a TikTok fashionista, has got social media users talking due to her love for unique and out-of-the-box fashionable looks.

Photos of Kyan Kri's styles
Kyan Kri's videos showing her style have gone viral online. Credit: Kyan Kri
Source: TikTok

One of her videos which has gotten over 2 million views, sees Kyan Kri rocking a pair of red shorts rolled up at the waist paired with a sheer bodysuit and pink heels.

The layering of the look seems to have caught the attention of many people.

Check out the clip below:

Read also

Video of lady's interesting lace frontal wig goes viral online: "The baby hair is distracting"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react to lady's odd fashion sense

sharra.mae:

"Theres no vision, no aggression & theres no single thought that was put in this outfit."

maybeitsmayah:

"Looks like shes trying to convince herself."

_sophie.lloyd:

"Me in my mum’s closet aged 5."

alienor_rospars:

"Just because you Can doesn’t mean you should."

steffiegyekye:

"Tell me what vision u want us to see?"

kudasaisenpai:

"I lost my brain cells trying to see the vision."

norasolomann:

"Have Kim K or Bella Hadid wear this and watch it become a trend lol leave the lady alone and let her be.. she’s not bothering no one."

YouLookLonely :(:

"Everyone is so creative."

user776859478180:

"I get the vision…but it was put together so badly."

marlayah :):

"so how'd u decide on this."

Nyaaa.x:

"What is going on."

Trending video from Delta state university SUG pageantry leaves netizens amused

Read also

“I like those surprises”: Young man walks into ice cream shop, buys one for attendant

Some beautiful ladies recently stole the spotlight at the 'Miss SUG' pageant show at Delta state university.

A video from the event shared by TikToker @paulaegbeju1 has since gone viral as it captures some ladies' display on the runway.

With powerful struts and dramatic displays, each contestant made sure to leave a mark in the heart of the entertained audience.

Viral photo of elderly woman in mini dress sparks reactions

When it comes to fashion and style, age is nothing but a number for some fashion enthusiasts, and it is often beautiful to see.

One lady had the internet gushing over with admiration after sharing a photo of her grandmother.

Identified as Gomae on Twitter, she posted a beautiful photo of the aged woman, and her sense of style is what seems to be getting the attention of many netizens.

In the photo, she is seen sporting a white mini-ensemble comprising a sleeveless white shirt over a cute mini-skirt.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel