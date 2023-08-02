TikToker, Kyan Kri, has become an internet sensation due to the nature of her fashion sense

In her numerous videos, Kri, who has a series tagged 'Subway Sessions, ' films herself in different interesting looks

Several internet users who have watched her videos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Kyan Kri, a TikTok fashionista, has got social media users talking due to her love for unique and out-of-the-box fashionable looks.

Kyan Kri's videos showing her style have gone viral online. Credit: Kyan Kri

Source: TikTok

One of her videos which has gotten over 2 million views, sees Kyan Kri rocking a pair of red shorts rolled up at the waist paired with a sheer bodysuit and pink heels.

The layering of the look seems to have caught the attention of many people.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react to lady's odd fashion sense

sharra.mae:

"Theres no vision, no aggression & theres no single thought that was put in this outfit."

maybeitsmayah:

"Looks like shes trying to convince herself."

_sophie.lloyd:

"Me in my mum’s closet aged 5."

alienor_rospars:

"Just because you Can doesn’t mean you should."

steffiegyekye:

"Tell me what vision u want us to see?"

kudasaisenpai:

"I lost my brain cells trying to see the vision."

norasolomann:

"Have Kim K or Bella Hadid wear this and watch it become a trend lol leave the lady alone and let her be.. she’s not bothering no one."

YouLookLonely :(:

"Everyone is so creative."

user776859478180:

"I get the vision…but it was put together so badly."

marlayah :):

"so how'd u decide on this."

Nyaaa.x:

"What is going on."

