The BBNaija All Stars season kicked off on July 23, and celebrities are also enjoying the chaos and drama

In a recent tweet, Davido revealed that he is overjoyed to see ex-housemates Neo and Kiddwaya

The singer, who is currently not in the country, also added that he watches the show well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Davido has indirectly drummed support for fellow rich kid, Kiddwaya and ex-Lockdown star Neo on the BBNaija All Stars show.

In a tweet, the singer revealed he was happy to see the men back in the house with their colleagues and noted that even though he is abroad, he has been watching the show well.

Netizens react as Davido drums support for Neo and Kiddwaya Photo credit: @neo_akpofure/@davido/@kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Davido also hinted that he would not package and pretend not to be a fan of the show.

"So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house … as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package "

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Davido's tweet

@estytoy123:

"Stop eet David "

@elvis_osawe:

"Obo self Dey watch big brother but some people wey claim say nah dem wise pass for the country say the show nah rubbish. Make I come Dey go ahbeg."

@Mykoladoo:

"You don add PR to your side hustle. Hustling like someone paying child support. [Just joking]"

@toyor_pr:

"Always helping others. 001 for a reason."

@damilola069:

"Get yourself a someone who’s gonna support you in your trying times like @davido Too much love in his heart ❤️"

@gingadaswag:

"Edakun, your wife's twin sister, CeeC is also in there. You know, the one that sent you Cegar outfits in 2019. Please, send us some millions for voting. God will bless you o."

@UTDTre:

"Neo and Kidd are now officially my best housemates."

@sashabone:

"One of BBNaija’s stans. You and Don Jazzy made watching the show cool and ok. Real supports real."

@DragON_671:

"These are two guys ilebaye insulted yesterday . Shey E easy to get friend like adeleke?.. lol some of this housemates are just lucky Kidd is calm guy #bbnaijaAllstars #Bbnaija"

Davido reportedly unfollows Isreal for apologising to Muslims on his behalf

The singer reportedly unfollowed his logistics manager on grounds of the apology he made on his behalf.

Even though Davido took down Logos Olori's controversial video after a huge backlash from Muslims, he did not apologise.

Some Muslims called for an apology from the singer, and since he ignored it, Isreal decided to do it on his behalf.

Source: Legit.ng