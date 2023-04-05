Media personnel VJ Adams has opened up a new meaning to singer Davido's trending Unavailable song

According to VJ Adams, Davido is a billionaire and can choose to be unavailable for a year, but, the same can't be applied to anyone who isn't financially buoyant

His statement has since stirred funny reactions from popular celebrities as well as many of his fans and followers

Nigerian media personnel VJ Adams has caused a buzz online with his analysis of music star Davido's trending 'Unavailable' song.

Since Davido released his Timeless album, Unavailable, a track off the new project has been well received, with the likes of Cuppy and Kiddwaya also jumping on the song.

VJ Adams shares his thought about Davido's Unavailable' song. Credit: @iamvjadams @davido

According to VJ Adams, the Unavailable song is not meant for those who are not financially buoyant, as they should instead inform people of their availability to work.

In his words:

"Davido said I am Unavailable, that is a billionaire he can be unavailable for a year, you that you are owing me money, you are also saying you are unavailable. How much have you earned that you are saying you are unavailable? Instead of you to be saying I am available to work."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to VJ Adams' video

See some of their comments below:

aleeygiwa:

"Lmao! Baba! Na vibes on vibes! When reality set in “available” will be it!"

djvenumofficial:

"I’m available ooo egbon ."

wealth420:

"Na y I never use am do TikTok oh make my client no think say I no dey available."

i_am_aymny27:

"Is it your available?. Make I dey practice the billionaire life abeg ."

adepeju__:

"Person wey suppose dey available 24/7."

ifeyemi_ope:

"This is a true definition of see finish ."

allurebyaraa:

"What you’ll reject when you’re rich, start rejecting now. We’re practicing down."

VJ Adams inspires young ones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how VJ Adams shared a post on his Instastory channel to inspire the younger generation who are looking up to people like him.

Adams explained that he has a genuine interest in making these young ones understand that they can become successful in life even if they choose to follow a straight and honest path.

According to him, people can still make it without making life hard for others, without deliberately becoming debtors and clout chasing.

