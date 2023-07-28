A video from Travis Scott's concert shows the rapper playing Davido's hit song, Unavailable has surfaced online

Davido took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip for the show, revealing the rapper enjoyed the song

In other news, singer Kizz Daniel shared an adorable video of his twin boy as he opened up about the song they recorded together

Travis Scott revealed he was a fan of Davido's music in a recent video that has since gone viral on social media.

The rapper played Davido's song at his concert Credit: @davido, @travisscott

Taking to his Instagram Story, Davido shared a clip of the rapper at his Utopia concert where he plays the hit track Unavailable.

Check out the video below:

Fans react to video of Travis Scott playing Davido's song

fathom_hit:

"Make we no lie that the current biggest song for now."

aruchidor:

"I no understand David big pass am na."

bad_boi_city:

"Am unavailable devil no dey see me."

