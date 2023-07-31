Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently shared a video of her vibing to Gospel singer Lanre Teriba's Back Home

Eniola was seen in the video rocking a white garment outfit as she seemed to be on her way to church

The video has since sparked reactions from netizens, as many criticised Eniola for singing about going back to God

The actress seated in a car was seen rocking a white garment outfit as she sweetly vibed to the song.

Eniola, who appeared to be on her way to church in the caption of the video, wrote:

"Happy Sunday great people………I just Dey chop mouth."

'Back Home,' a song by Lanre Teriba, preaches about seeking forgiveness and returning to God.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus sings Back Home by Lanre Teriba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video of Eniola Badmus singing Lanre Teriba's Back Home.

See the reactions below:

ts_promcee:

"If una don offend finish una go come repent! You’re back from where??."

suzan_info:

"You r not suppose to fix nails nd wear white gown ...u r suppose to b pure nd white as snow ..shallom in the highest."

bukky_honeydrops:

"Initially I taught it was funke akindele ."

akeemogara:

"Badoski eyan Jesu❤️."

oluwabunmi_01:

"Welcome back to Christ, he’s the way, truth nd light."

dsunshine911:

"Never too late to find God in him only there’s abundance peace ❤️."

newportrichy:

"Oya sister mi, Agba woli of our time, up Celestial, my idan sister can't love you less @eniola_badmus."

kenethikwuoma:

"Wicked people don come back from first Service @eniola_badmus."

whyk2:

"After you deceived us to vote for asiwaju Abi,just stay where you oo,am Gods P.A baba say make you dey your dey @eniola_badmus ."

