Nollywood star Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband Olayinka Peter continue to make headlines over their daughter Gemma's 1st birthday

They recently gifted their daughter a mini-estate in her name with massive and beautifully decorated structures in it

A video showing the mini-estate has left netizens, including celebrities, gushing as many prayed against poverty

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband Olayinka Peter have caused a buzz over a lovely gift they gave their daughter Gemma on her 1st birthday.

This comes actress Yetunde Barnabas took to her official Instagram page to share a fun video of a mini-estate named after the birthday celebrant.

Yetunde Barnabas shares video of daughter's mini-estate. Credit: @yetundebarnabas

A look at the video the actress shared showed the mini-estate with completed buildings in it.

Sharing the good news with her fans, Yetunde wrote:

"Say hello to the latest Land lady to a MINI ESTATE BIGGEST GEM @gemma_olayinka now owns a Court to her name…. CONGRATULATIONS My baby @gemma_olayinka Thank you Daddy @olayinka_peter and mummy Love you…"

Celebrities, fans react as Yetunde Barnabas and hubby gifts daughter mini-estate

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the video as some netizens turned to prayer while congratulating the celebrant and her parents.

See the comments below:

omotoyosi_shakeerah:

"I refuse to be poor congratulations ."

investor_0123:

"God where my papa Dey when him mate Dey hustle ………………anyway congratulations ."

m.a.r.y_moore:

"Owo lowo footballercongratulations Gemma❤️."

_wura_ola_gold_:

"I will never be poor ijn ❤️."

rkzdrinks:

"I will never be poor in my life congratulations ."

honeyypour:

"I’m getting my first born this in Jesus name."

aduke__aesthetics:

"I will never be poor in this life A big congratulations ❤️❤️."

babsneh001:

"Omo. Dear God make me a successful husband for my wife and kids amen ."

Yetunde Barnabas and hubby celebrate their daughter at 1

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband, Olayinka Peters’ daughter, Gemma, clocked one on July 26, 2023.

Her parents took to social media to celebrate the occasion with cute birthday pictures

Olayinka Peters penned down a long note where he showered prayers on his baby girl.

