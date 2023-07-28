Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, recently got fans buzzing with reactions over her wardrobe collection

The Pepper Dem winner was sported bringing out numerous wigs from her bag, in the All-Stars house

Several netizens who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the clip

Mercy Eke is big on looking her very best and when it comes to spending 24/7 on TV, best believe she'll slay at every given opportunity.

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner is in the All Stars edition and she has been serving major style goals.

Mercy Eke's wigs have sparked reactions Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Recently, a video of the housemate was shared online which saw the star bringing out numerous wigs from her bag.

The wigs which appeared to be more than five in number left the viewer pretty stunned.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Eke's numerous wigs in BBNaija house

rajmin206:

"Reason not to make her win again. Reach out to less privileged,instead of acquiring wigs upon wigs."

marsh_melow_:

"Lamborghini 2.0 for a reason! You worked for the soft life baby girl! Live it! If them dey vex make them audition next year and win!"

somtoook:

"Inferiority complex. Using other people's hair to cover your empty head. Low IQ activity."

sandypreneur:

"The fact that none of them are sponge wigs"

mz_creamchic:

"She should pls give Ilebaye. That blonde wig Ilebaye has been wearing since she entered that house."

alex_debbie7:

"The mother that mother their mother...see my Queen na❤️❤️❤️ Lambo till tomorrow."

izebok:

"Is it an investment."

igwe_debby_:

"Wigs are girls best friends."

mayoflagos__:

"And we ain’t talking cheap or tacky wigs here . It’s luxury hairs or Noffin LAMBOOOO."

marketingwitmichael:

"Mercy is rich, she can afford as many as she want."

BBNaija All Stars: Mercy rocks designer ensemble worth over N400k on first day in the house

Mercy Eke hit the ground running in designer pieces, and her fans are totally here for it! The Big Brother Naija 2019 winner made sure to drip in luxury on her first day in the All Stars house, choosing to go for designer pieces.

In a video which shows her sharing her highlights with the other housemates, she is seen sporting a pink and white sleeveless playsuit.

In the video, she is seen sporting a pair of 'Wave mask sunglasses; by Loewe, which retails for €425 (N372,649) on the brand's official website.

Source: Legit.ng