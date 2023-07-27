Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is once again in the news for condemning Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin’s relationship

In a recent post, she shared a video of herself wearing different formidable outfits and accompanied them with a warning caption

According to Rita, it’s not every woman whose husband can be taken from her, and she ordered Judy to release Yul from her grip

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie, is not letting up when it comes to expressing her displeasure about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s marriage.

The actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a menacing video as she warned Yul’s second wife, Judy, to release him.

Rita Edochie sent a scary message to Judy Austin and ordered her to release Yul Edochie. Photos: @judyaustin1, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita posted a video of herself wearing different scary outfits in red, white and black colours. The clip was accompanied by audio where a man narrated what happens to women who take people’s husbands for themselves.

According to the audio, a man who can take a second wife can also take a third wife. He added that breaking someone’s home doesn’t mean the woman has gained ground because it is just a matter of time before someone else also takes her place.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The narrator said in part:

“If a man can choose a second wife over you, trust me he can choose a third wife over you the second wife. Coming to break someone’s home, entering the home and feel you have gained ground, It’s a matter of time. If you can snattch somebody’s husband from the person, trust me another person can snattch that man from you, anybody can snattch him. It’s just a matter of time for the right person to come and snattch him. Don’t forget, that woman you snattched him from was actually feeling at the time in her life that she was the chosen one. Trust me, the day you go feel the pain then you will understand the pain of what it means to snattch what is not yours.”

Rita Edochie tells Judy Austin to release Yul

Rita Edochie also accompanied the video with a caption, sounding a note of warning to anybody who feels they can take her husband. Not stopping there, she went ahead to order Judy to release Yul from her grip.

She wrote:

“SNATTCH MY HUSBAND ANYHOW I CORRECT YOU ANYHOW BY SENDING YOU TO GOD KNOWS WHERE. NO BI EVERY WOMAN YOU FIT SNATTCH HIM HUSBAND NOW.

"FOR YOU WEH SNATTCH YUL TIME DON COME TO RELEASE HIM. YES NA ME TALK AM. I AM STILL THE FEAR THAT FEAR FEARS.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Rita Edochie orders Judy Austin to leave Yul Edochie

Rita’s incessant support for Yul’s first wife, May, has now been met with mixed reactions on social media. A number of people criticised the actress for getting too involved in the matter. Read some of their comments below:

Obichukwudozie:

“Dey your dey.. Life is all about what makes you happy. A man is bound to have as many wives he can afford.. Yul is to be blamed in this matter. Allow the poor to breathe.. #Tableshaker.”

Alexi7rolland:

“Judy started with Yul on a faulty foundation. Once May finalise the divorce process, she will understand the meaning of a cheating husband and an absentee father. Mark this, Yul will settle down with another woman. My pray is on May. May God almighty restore to her double for her lost.”

Cindyz_harlod:

“Mama you've been fighting this battle more than the people involved. Please rest. Your Yul is not even moved .”

joycmek:

“Mama rest! What will your grandchildren say about you to their friends? Don’t you have kids of your own? A wise woman does not make too many noise, guard your mouth ma’am! Even May is more composed and appears more matured! Who will snattch a grand father of your husband? Agadi nwoke? I don’t appraise what your children’s cousin did but hey; calm down ma, he’s an adult and if his own mother is not making noise on social media na you wee be co-wife noise go work? What you should be doing if you truly love your co-wife May is to quietly guide her and encourage her till the storm calms…”

akuchinyereofficial:

“Madam rest, zukwanuike.”

joychayo:

“All this rants everyday no action I just tire ooo.”

Uche Maduagwu slams Judy, tells her to show proof of bride price payment

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu called out Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, for having the audacity to cry out over criticism on social media.

In a video on his page, Maduagwu blasted Judy and asked if she did not know Yul had been married for over 16 years before getting pregnant for him.

The actor further stressed that Yul's first wife, May, had been going through a lot since Judy decided to destroy her happy home.

Source: Legit.ng