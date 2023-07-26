A woman has exposed her husband for flying to Africa to take another wife without her knowledge

The lady, who had reportedly been married to him for 19 years, dragged her hubby on Facebook over her discovery

Social media users expressed shock at the development as the lady shared photos of her hubby and his new wife

A Liberian woman, identified as Agnes Johnson, has exposed her husband, Abu Sanoe, for secretly taking another wife in Africa.

The woman, who is based in the United States with him, shared her discovery on Facebook with photos of her hubby and his new wife.

Agnes found out her husband travelled to Africa to take another wife secretly. Photo Credit: Agnes Johnson

Source: Facebook

While congratulating him sarcastically, the woman stated that she was happy for him and appreciated God for revealing it to her.

She added that her hubby must have thought she won't find out. According to multiple reports, the couple has been married for 19 years. Other sources claimed her husband lied to her he was returning to Africa to see his sick mum.

Agnes Johnson's post reads:

"Wow! My husband get married in Africa with out my knowledge. And he think I will not know. Haha tCongratulations Abu sanoe! So you get married with out me knowing? I'm happy for you. That's what you want and you get it. Father God I thank you because, you reveal all this to me. I glorified you LORD."

Netizens react to Agnes Johnson's outburst

Tepi Anau said:

"Sadly, bad things will come his way oo my heart and prayers go out to you sis praise God for making you see this."

Steve Ekoko said:

"Don't talk to much pray seriously for her, I lost my sister in 2018 after discovering that his fiance was married with another, do you know what she told me: Bro I'm tire!

"And she died after some months ."

Nonhle Majobe Mahle Jobe said:

"He used you as he was there for opportunities and now he got married to a woman of his choice,these men are very patient when they are on a mission.this is a normal behavior from west African men they will love and treat you right yet still do the same.sorry mummy you need to heal and accept what you can’t change and move on."

Julie Juelz said:

"That's a typical Africa man! You haven't seen anything yet.African men will show you flames.Take every hour fearing them."

Bongi Mntambo said:

"A whole wedding...m sure the guy usually travels to Africa all by himself. That's why he had the audacity to think he can have a wife everywhere he goes."

