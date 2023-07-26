Portable recently celebrated having N2m followers on IG with an Instagram loive session

During the live video, the singer in his usual fashion, cried out over the fact that someone is trying to hack his account

According to Portable, his bio has been changed to a white woman's name and it's the IG account he uses to help people

Popular Nigerian singer Portable's Instagram account just hit 2m followers and he decided to celebrate on Instagram live with his fans.

During the live, the singer suddenly cried out about someone trying to hack his account.

Source: Instagram

A look at the singer's bio shows his name as Elizabeth Joyce and he lamented over the fact that they want to turn him into a white woman.

He added that a lot is tied to his account as he uses it to help people and he cannot afford to lose it.

Portable also added that his Instagram account is tied to his life, and nobody can hack his life.

Netizens react to Portable's video

shev_brown:

" Abeg make them no hack Nigeria glory ooo the small glory wey Buhari leave for us una wo hack am "

okehmoxie:

"You just gotta love portable "

israel__mercy__:

"Nah lie you know about it. You wan use scope chop idme."

hayam_kvng_sholay:

"This guy "

Source: Legit.ng