Popular US music star, DJ Khaled, has caused an online buzz with videos of his family meeting football legend, Lionel Messi.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the American music star beamed with pride as his family got to interact with Messi.

The video showed Khaled’s son, Asahd, holding Messi’s hand as he walked out with him to the football field ahead of the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United.

Fans react to heartwarming videos as DJ Khaled and family meet Leo Messi. Photos: @djkhaled

In the video, DJ Khaled was also heard telling his young song, Asahd, that it was Messi standing in front of him. The little boy did not seem to recognise the celebrated football star.

After Messi and Asahd walked off to the field, DJ Khaled was seen excitedly running out to capture the moment between his son and the footballer on camera.

In the caption of the video DJ Khaled wrote:

“I’m so proud of my son @asahdkhaled bless @leomessi !!!!”

See the clip below:

DJ Khaled posted another photo of himself with Lionel Messi. See below:

Leo Messi signs DJ Khaled’s son’s jersey

DJ Khaled also posted another video on his Instagram page showing Messi signing his son Asahd’s football jersey before giving him a ‘Hi 5’. Khaled’s wife was also heard telling her son to say thank you to the footballer.

The heartwarming video also captured DJ Khaled gisting with music mogul, P Diddy, as they enjoyed the football match.

See the clip below:

Netizens react to heartwarming video of DJ Khaled and his family meeting Leo Messi

The videos of DJ Khaled with his family interacting with Messi raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

hamsik_bh:

“You met the greatest of all time .”

jenwisey:

“Man I gotta go to Miami and watch Messi! He's the Michael Jordan of Soccer!”

jahed_hasan10:

“What a moment. The GOAT messi is so humble .”

zakieldin7:

“This feels more like a concert than a football match lol.”

mahiraabdelaziz:

“What a great memorable moment for u and ur kids love this.”

piard_fr:

“Messi looks genuinely happy to be w/ khaled .”

_coolbaba04:

“Messi and Ronaldo are the two biggest celebrities in the world.. No one is close to them.. No one.”

bakarisellers:

“This is beautiful. Man this is great. Memories for your boy. “My son. My son.””

dareynow:

“I would never wash that my right hand again ❤️ love the way you kept hyping him .”

DJ Khaled gushes over Tems during Grammy interview

Nigerian singer Tems is currently on the radar of many international superstars and DJ Khaled seems to be one of them.

Recently, a video showing one of DJ Khaled’s red carpet moments at the Grammy Awards ceremony surfaced on social media.

A host mentioned how the DJ has worked with so many people in the music industry and wondered who else he wanted to work with and he eagerly named Tems.

