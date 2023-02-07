A Video showing one of DJ Khaled’s red carpet moments from the just-concluded Grammy Awards ceremony has surfaced online to the delight of many

The entertainer fielded a question about artistes he wants to work with and he went into a deep appraisal of Nigeria’s Tems

Khaled said he wants to work with the Wait For You singer, and many Nigerians had sweet reactions to his words

Nigerian singer Tems is currently on the radar of many international superstars and DJ Khaled seems to be one of them.

Recently, a video showing one of DJ Khaled’s red carpet moments at the Grammy Awards ceremony surfaced on social media.

DJ Khaled wants to work with Tems.

Source: Instagram

A host mentioned how the DJ has worked with so many people in the music industry and wondered who else he wanted to work with.

DJ Khaled briefly mentioned rapper Andre 2000 and went into a full-blown speech after mentioning Nigeria’s Tems.

"I want to work with Tems, I want to do something special with her. I really want to work her. I love her, I love her energy. I love what she’s about, I love her music and I love how pure and real she is,” he said.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to DJ Khaled’s words

unrulybiol_ said:

"Khalid always showing pure love ."

mzduffyy said:

"officialgold89 he took his time for me ❤️ I’d like to work with Temmmms."

officialgold89 said:

"He really explained how he felt about her and music... No surprise tho..."

triqa_blu said:

"Such an honor to be associated with afrobeats rn Tems baby to d world."

teepsoulent said:

"This guy so love Tems."

neymezu said:

"Organic!!!! Love!!!.. Africa, Africans, afrobeats is coming!!!"

formersureboy___ said:

"Nah Dem Dey Rush Us Now ."

neonadejo said:

"Those points were deep. People are actually watching your demeanor."

unseenn_22 said:

"Imagine if you have the right people in power, this American artists for Dey come Naija come collect headies award walai."

Tems meets Beyonce and Jay Z

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.

The clips have since sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.

Source: Legit.ng