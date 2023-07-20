Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has once again got netizens talking over her new photos on Instagram

The celebrity disk jockey posted photos of herself with US rapper, Swae Lee, chilling on a boat in Lagos, Nigeria

The photos of Cuppy with the US musician raised the suspicions of netizens as many of them wondered if he was her new man

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, is once again in the news over her relationship after she was spotted with US rapper, Swae Lee.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter posted photos of herself with Swae Lee on a boat in Lagos.

Cuppy was seen smiling for the camera as the US star also stood on the boat and seemed to be talking to someone.

Nigerians react to photos of DJ Cuppy with US rapper Swae Lee. Photos: @cuppymusic, @swaelee

In the caption of the photos, the Nigerian DJ wrote:

“I like big boats and I cannot lie.”

See her post below:

Netizens question Cuppy as she is spotted with Swae Lee after breakup from boyfriend

DJ Cuppy’s new photos with Swae Lee soon raised a series of questions from netizens. Some of them wondered if she was now moving on with the US rapper after her alleged breakup with her boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor.

Read some of the comments below:

christian_lebo_10:

“Cuppy try calm down small with all dis white guys them no sabi try Nigerians wella first.”

oy.walex:

“How far cuppy shey na the new bros be this?”

blexzyclement:

“I see a ring in his hand, e be like you done engage this guy .”

tinny_wealth_:

“Now I know you love guys with tattoos .”

adewusi.gabriel:

“Is this another chapter or a new book ❤️❤️.”

Mother always knows best - DJ Cuppy says after breakup

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has now acknowledged that her mother always knows best.

This came amid rumours making the rounds that she had ended things with her fiancé of a few months, Ryan Taylor.

In a new development, Cuppy took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her mother. She accompanied the snap with a caption about how her mother always knows best.

Source: Legit.ng