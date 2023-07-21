The former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, has upheld his tradition to share his music playlist

Just recently, the former US president posted his summer playlist online and Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Ayra Starr were mentioned

The list made the rounds on the Nigerian social media space and it drew a series of interesting comments from netizens

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, has once again caused an online buzz over his playlist.

The ex-US president who has been known to share his music playlist from time to time recently posted the songs he had been listening to for the summer.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Obama posted a list of different songs, calling them a mix of the old and the new.

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr names on Obama’s Summer Playlist

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was one of the numerous artistes who made the list. His song Sittin’ On Top Of The World featuring 21 Savage was listed by Obama.

21-year-old Mavin singer, Ayra Starr’s hit song, Sability, also made the list.

Netizens react as Burna Boy and Ayra Starr make Obama’s Summer Playlist

The news of Obama mentioning Ayra Starr and Burna Boy on his new playlist soon spread across the Nigerian social media space and it got many netizens talking.

Some of them were quick to note that Davido and Wizkid were not mentioned. Read some of their comments below:

seekerahfinders:

“Burna is in the forefront of African music globally so its not a surprise. His the one leading everybody else follows, Nah OUTSIDERS DEY RUN THE TOWN.”

welcome_to_2024:

“For Obama to add sability that means he nor get better ears.”

morre1x:

“Wizkid my fav just dey like he no Dey omo na 30bg I go join last last cos they're the best.”

enphancy_1:

“Where the useless album dy, Timeless.”

big7record:

“For those who don't know Barack Obama's playlist is one of the biggest year music line up both on apple music and Spotify, ayra only made it there cause stability although not lyrically implored is a big hit from a female Nigerian artist.”

_daniel.ot_:

“Davido Unavailable no dey available.....this life.”

atlantafab:

“And so??? Barack is just a random human like us.”

anolly_u:

“Na award?”

skulboyrap_:

“Nigeria is blessed by God and nature na we Dey coba ourselves but I pray we keep winning no matter the negative energy whoever gives.”

dwhales:

“Where una 001 Dey lol.”

manuel_de_stalion:

“Davido never dey available like him talk.”

iam_zf001:

“If nor be nor be age when them dy look rule this country, who be Obama? Abeg make e rest.”

winnersiuice:

“Odogwu na musician normally, complete maths set.”

