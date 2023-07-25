Popular Nollywood star Junior Pope shared one of the exceptional family times he had with his beautiful wife and little son

In the video that tickled the hearts of many, the actor was seen trying to kiss his wife as his son demanded the same

Netizens were surprised to see the movie star use a dummy gun to threaten his son to stay off from his wife as they reacted to it

Nollywood actor Junior Pope warmed the hearts of many with a loved-up video of his wife and son.

In the clip, the actor was seen trying to kiss his wife when his little one obstructed the process and was hell-bent on kissing his mum too.

Junior Pope and his son fought for his wife's attention. Credit: @jnrpope

The playful episode took an unexpected turn when Junior Pope brought out a dummy gun to attack his son for taking his wife from him.

The movie star playfully told the son to go away, threatening to shoot him.

See the video below:

Junior Pope’s video with his wife and son sparks reactions

Netizens who came across the footage laughed over how serious the actor was in attacking his son's fight over his wife’s time. See their reactions below:

iam_mrse:

"Biko leave my cutie ❤ alone ☺ if my last son that is 9 years old still fights with his Dad till date for my attention."

treasurebeautyclinic:

"Go to your own mummy & leave him alone with his mummy ."

g_ropino_music_official:

"I thought I was the only one going true this issue ❤️❤️❤️."

nsukkafirst__daughtercomedy:

"Awww. The most lovely video I have seen today ."

tumusiimeiman:

"Boys and their mothers."

princekendrick018:

"Lol the most nice and adorable video you will see on the gram today , so funny @swagprincesjayjayjay go and look for ur wife biko ."

gaslinety:

"No gree, fight for your wife bro."

