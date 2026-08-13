Suspected vandals removed 168 solar-powered streetlights from the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway months after they were installed in 2025

Witnesses say the theft appeared systematic, with poles carefully dismantled at intervals along stretches of up to 300 metres of the bridge

The Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State confirmed arrests were made and suspects charged to court, with new measures being planned

Suspected vandals have stripped 168 solar-powered streetlights from the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, leaving large portions of the busy five-kilometre bridge in darkness and raising fresh fears about the safety of motorists who use the route daily.

The lights were installed along the bridge in 2025 to illuminate the corridor and reduce criminal activity, particularly at night. Findings during a visit to the site on Tuesday, August 11, showed that entire stretches had been cleared of lighting infrastructure, with some sections losing poles across distances of up to 300 metres.

Suspected vandals removed 168 solar-powered streetlights from the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the Theft Was Carried Out

Evidence at the scene suggested the removal was deliberate and organised. Some poles were found with only one of the two fastening nuts still in place, pointing to a pattern in which vandals first loosened one nut before returning on a later occasion to complete the job and remove the poles entirely.

Other points showed signs of forced extraction, Punch reported.

A motorist who gave his name as Segun said the scale of the operation made it clear more than one person was involved.

"This is very sad. The theft was carefully carried out by a number of people because no one would remove a street light in 10 minutes. Now, the removal is gradually turning the place back to its former state. It is frightening because this bridge is already known for attacks on motorists whose vehicles develop faults," he said.

A business owner at Wawa, Dade Aina, noted that a light near an underpass connecting both sides of the area had also gone missing earlier in the year.

"If there is no light, it becomes easier for criminals to operate without being noticed," she said.

Another trader, Labake Aliu, said most residents suspected the thefts happened after shops closed at around 7pm, with people coming from the bridge the following morning reporting fresh losses.

Arrests Made, Investigations Ongoing

The Federal Controller of Works in Ogun State, Richard Adeleye, confirmed the theft when contacted on Wednesday. He said arrests had been made before he took over as acting controller a month ago, and that the suspects had been charged to court.

"We are putting strategy in place to stop the theft," he added.

Ogun State Police spokesman Oluseyi Babaseyi also confirmed that suspects were caught in the act along the axis and subsequently charged.

"The command remains resolute in protecting critical infrastructure and urges residents to promptly report suspicious activities. See something, say something," he said.

The Lagos State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, linked the pattern to a broader problem of infrastructure vandalism, saying sensitisation efforts were ongoing and that those caught would face legal consequences.

The Longbridge theft follows a separate incident in which scavengers reportedly broke the concrete pillars of the bridge linking Alakija and FESTAC in Lagos to extract iron rods embedded in the structure.

Lagos residents petition Reps member over poor road

Recently, Legit.ng reported that Surulere residents have called on their representative in the House of Representatives, Lanre Okunola, to intervene in what they described as the poor execution and prolonged delay of a road project in their community.

Members of the Anjorin Community Development Association in Baruwa Ward, Surulere 2 Constituency, submitted a petition alleging that the reconstruction of Anjorin Street has fallen short of expected standards despite the hardship residents have endured since preparatory work began nearly two years ago.

Source: Legit.ng