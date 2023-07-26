Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha criticised her colleague, Eniola Badmus, and the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer over the arrest of Ego the TikToker

As Legit.ng reported, Badmus arrested and paraded a female TikToker named Ego, who accused her of linking young girls to top politicians

However, in an Instagram post, Georgina blew hot at Eniola, stating that she pursued justice in the incorrect manner

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her, TikTok.

Legit.ng reported that a Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

Following the assault on the actress, Eniola Badmus arrested Ego for defaming her.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha believes that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation is not a crime that necessitates an arrest.

Eniola Badmus was called out by Onuoha for abusing authority and intimidating the Tiktoker. She accused Eniola Badmus of using the police to abduct the Tiktoker.

The outspoken actress disapproved of the Nigerian police teaming up with Eniola to intimidate Ego.

"In any functioning society, if someone defames you, it is within your rights to seek damages done to your reputation. What she did was wrong and defamatory. Eniola, your next line of action will be to sue her for defamation and seek restitution.

"Arresting her means you are equally breaking the law. Slander or defamation is not a criminal offense that warrants arrest and parading this young woman like a criminal. Yes, she defamed you, sue her for damages. This is an abuse of power and intimidation on your part. Use the law diligently and not oppressively. Shame on the police officers for indulging in this nonsense," she said in parts.

See Georgina Onuoha's post here

Georgina Onuoha's outburst at Eniola Badmus stirs reactions

Legit.ng captured the various hot takes from netizens on this trending issue. See their comments below:

tosinjuls:

"This is Nigeria. People have coconut head, and they don’t care about what the law says. Eniola did the right thing for herself."

taiwo_junzi:

"For this country, abuse of power and oppression have become the norm. If you no get mouth/leg no find trouble. Nothing like due process again."

faith_sk_:

"That's exactly what I said. In a functioning society, that girl will sue the police, and sue Eniola too."

kvng_urban:

"Finally someone with sense speaks."

fine_wine_queen:

"Anybody wey no support wetin Eniola do,make dem go police station go bail the girl or go court..Online panel of judges Otondos shouting in a working country as if they’ve been to all the countries to see how their law works…You people should read your country law to see if Eniola can arrest her or not instead of disgracing your families on smWhen it’s your turn play get sue gbamgbam bata yahoo.

pahulen:

"Aunty, when it's your turn take the culprit on an ice cream date."

