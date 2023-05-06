Popular Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha expressed her happiness with the conviction of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife

Recall that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were guilty of human and organ trafficking and were convicted by a UK court

In reaction to the reports, Georgina Onuoha stressed how it was a reward for their past deeds and abusing the government

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has ridiculed former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife following their detention in the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng reported that a Lagos market trader's kidney was to be harvested for the politician's 25-year-old daughter, Sonia, by the 60-year-old Nigerian senator, his wife, and a doctor named Obinna Obeta in the UK.

Goergina Onuoha rejoices over Ike Ekweremadu and wife's conviction in the UK

Georgina Onuoha reacted to the news made by Insta Blog Naija on the ex-senator’s imprisonment to say that he and his wife were treated respectfully.

The actor scowled at how politicians hurry abroad to be treated by Nigerian physicians who treat them poorly at home while ignoring the nation's healthcare system.

Not stopping there, she stated that Ekweremadu had embezzled millions, if not billions, of naira intended for the building of a hospital in Enugu State.

The actress continued by advising Nigerian medical professionals not to surrender their licenses to anyone, least of all Nigerian politicians.

"And let the choir say Amen. Serves them right. Do not take advantage of anyone because you are in a position of power.

"Dear Nigerian doctors, nurses, and caregivers, do not sacrifice your licences for anyone, let alone Nigerian politicians who deliberately neglect our health care system back home but can rush overseas to be treated by the same Nigerian clinicians they treat poorly back home.

As for the ex senator, I hope they can extend his imprisonment. This same man was given millions, if not billions to build hospitals back home in his state, he embezzled it. As for their daughter, I wish her well and good health. If she was better advised I’m sure she would have made a different choice.

If you speak up and ask for help, I’m sure someone somewhere would have helped her out. Best of luck young woman and I pray God send you help and healing."

Nigerians react

thefeminine_healthstore:

"They will abandon the health care sector when they are in position of power,then any little sickness they will fly their children or themselves abroad,how about the people who can’t travel abroad and can’t afford expensive private hospitals her in naija ? No pity whatsoever for them,if they built good and well equipped hospitals in this country they won’t have needed to travel abroad seeking for treatment."

sir_elte:

"It's a stark reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their status or position. Accountability knows no boundaries. We all know if this happened in Nigeria, nothing would’ve happened to them ‍♂️."

tenidunni:

"Do not rejoice over a person’s misfortune especially when they might have done you wrong. The Bible says that God might* permit you to see your “enemy” get his recompense but that if you rejoice, he would have compassion and turn. The table ALWAYS turns…. Always… Stay humble…"

jay__teks:

"She only spoke facts."

dat_laady:

"Do not celebrate others downfall. Just learn from it. Yours is just round the corner bec you are no Saint.

frankofitgainzz:

"There was an intention to commit a crime by taking advantage of the boy in question, so the UK Justice system did what they need to do to set a precedent."

