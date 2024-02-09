Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, is the latest public figure to hit one million followers on Instagram

May Edochie, who penned an emotional message to her followers, expressed gratitude over their overwhelming display of love towards her

The fast-rising influencer also shared a fun video to mark her latest feat, which had fans and celebrities gushing

May Edochie, who is the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has set a new record for herself on social media.

This comes as May recently took to social media to express appreciation to her fans and well-wishers after she hit a million followers on Instagram.

May Edochie hit one million followers on Instagram. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Since her marital crisis with Yul went public, May has received massive support from many, including the actor's aunty Rita Edochie.

How May Edochie celebrated after hitting 1m followers

The mother of three shared a fun video of her posing in different styles to mark her latest achievements, with Egwu, a song by Chike and the late Mohbad playing in the background.

May expressed that she had never witnessed anything like the love her fans have for her.

She also applauded them for being amazing and giving her an environment full of genuine love and celebration.

An extract from her caption read:

"I’ve never seen anything like the kinda love my fans and followers have for me. It’s unexplainable. I was amazed when I first noticed a big fan initiated a count down to 1M, which nearly turned into a movement."

Watch video of May Edochie celebrating her 1 million followers on Instagram below:

Fans gush about May Edochie's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

monalisacode':

"Girl… you are on the move."

bosealaoo:

"We did it I love u too much.. backward Never!!!!! Strongest of them all."

officialkbmakeovers:

"Go Queen go Queen go Queen. All thanks to our faithful heavenly God."

akosaobinna:

"Congratulations to a woman of Peace .. our Peace ambassador."

oluchiugoezi:

"They wanted to bury you, but they didn’t know you are a seed, you germinated instead. Congratulations to you Daughter of Grace. Mary Nne JESU."

nana_akua003:

"If you see your ex prosper like this. that’s a new heart break."

Yul Edochie's brother hails May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie's elder brother, Linc, commented on May's photos, which caused a stir on social media.

Linc described May as a real queen in his heartwarming reaction. He wrote:

“Now China will know a real Queen has landed," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng