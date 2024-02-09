Lizzy Anjorin has sued six market women seen in a viral video accusing her of theft at a Lagos market

The women were arraigned before Chief Tinubu Magistrate court on Wednesday, February 8, 2024

Those arrested include four women and two men who were arraigned for alleged assault blackmail

Lizzy Anjorin has taken action against market women who accused her of stealing and making a fake alert last year after buying some goods.

Legit.ng earlier reported how the film star was ridiculed for alleged theft at a Lagos market.

In a new development, those involved were arrested and arraigned in court over the case.

Lizzy Anjorin arrests market women over stealing allegation. Photo credit @lizzyanjorin_official

Market women arraigned for assaulting Lizzy Anjorin

Four market women and two men were arraigned at the Chief Tinubu Magistrate court for alleged assault and blackmail.

They were arraigned on Wednesday, February 8, 2024.

Lizzy Anjorin says court will judge

While granting an interview about the case, Anjorin said the court would decide the case.

The actress also noted that many people have been killed through jungle justice, and she expressed gratitude to God that her case was not like that.She thanked her lovers and supporters for standing by the truth.

She posted the pictures and profiles of the people who accused her on her page.

Anjorin earlier opened up on the allegations made against her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Lizzy Anjorin's case

Reactions have trailed the arrest of the six women who allegedly assaulted Lizzy Anjorin. Here are some of the comments below:

@ify_fab:

"Tnx for standind by her linda."

@blissfulimports:

"Actions have consequences. Failed transfers or bank issues are not new occurrences in Nigeria bt cos they recognized her they decided to embarrass her. Let them dance to the music they played. Nonsense.'

@oma_signature247:

"You received the money so cause you didn't get alert you decided to embarrass her. Omo education is not a waste after all."

@iconicwealth':

"A woman for that matter brought fuel already. This is beyond me.. I will never understand the hate and level at which people can go.. people need to see the full video of the scenario. They’re shouting you Dey insult our iyabo.. onilo ni bi yii .. ounbu iyabo ni online . I was perplexed. I am not saying iyabo send those incriminating people, but I think this fan stuff is real."

@perffectt_o:

"Na gistlover set her up…I know say the mumu blog followers go attack me, e no go beta for all of una."

@gracious.choel:

"Super story thank your God say no be for Aba them catch you ."

@comfort_zone_cares:

"But she look guilty in the video, the whole thing no clear, nah una sabi."

@quamsexy:

"I hope they arrest una queen mother too."

@iiidongmma:

"They forgot to add offenses bothering on cyber bullying. A video was circulated!.'

@wale_akinsanya:

"For una wey nor get sence wey they cap. Police printed they traders bank statement. The money entered the trader account at that time. But the trader nor receive alert."

Witness recounts Lizzy Anjorin's alleged theft incident

Legit.ng had reported that some eyewitnesses at the market where Anjorin was accused of stealing shared what transpired at the scene.

Anjorin allegedly disguised to carry out the act by buying items from the market with a fake alert.

She said the incident happened at her mother's shop and it wasn't gold the actress allegedly tried to steal.

Source: Legit.ng