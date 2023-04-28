Veteran Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to social media to express her displeasure with Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

Judy caused an online uproar after she took to social media to mourn the death of her senior wife, May’s first son

Georgina was having none of it and noted that only a wench would dare to do such a thing after wrecking a home

Veteran Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha has spared no words in blasting actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy sparked an online debate after she took to social media to mourn the death of her senior wife, May Yul-Edochie’s first son, Kambilichukwu.

In reaction to Judy’s post, Georgina bared her mind in a comment section where she made sure to blast her junior colleague.

Georgina Onuoha blasted Judy Austin for her post on May Yul-Edochie's son's death. Photos: @georgina_chigozie_onuoha2, @judyaustin1

According to her, the late boy is a son whose parents home she wrecked and caused damage to. Not stopping there, Georgina added that Judy was full of shhit and needed to be taught a life lesson.

Expressing her displeasure in a subsequent post, Georgina added that only a wench would dare carry out such a ‘level of stupidity’.

See a screenshot of her comments below:

Nigerians react as Georgina Onuoha lambastes Judy Austin for mourning May Yul-Eodchie’s late son

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

bella_jordie:

“Georgina you said it all. But if not for Yul who empowered her to continuously mock and disrespect May.. God is slow to anger but a consuming fire.”

mom_of_triplets_cooks:

“Emotional intelligence is important, that boy celebrated his birthday before he died. You didn't put up a post wishing him well, now he is gone and you felt the need to celebrate his passing.

Please I want to ask if this is a Nigerian thing or African? Why do some people refuse to wish people "happy birthday " but are always the first to post and write tributes? I always tell people this "dead men don't read tributes " what would you write about a man you never showed love, shared memories with? That is what should form the body of your tributes. The fact that people already trolled you because of this family and the pain your coming into this family caused MAY, just stay away from them and send private messages to your husband. 99% of the public people are not happy with you. Wisdom is profitable to direct.”

tobi.neri:

“You did not wish happy birthday you are wishing Rest In Peace this is witchcraft just wish in private must you come online even the mother has not come online so who are you please.”

iam_bmodel:

“Is she the person that killed the boy, what is all these people's problem nah, is she the first to be a second wife? Some of una wey Dey tackle am nah side chick to married men.”

Avediamond:

“I wonder what she was thinking, when we all know you are not a loving step mum. I guess she loves the negative attention she's getting.”

veevogee:

“Someone should define boundaries to her. Does it mean she doesn't have a single friend who tells her the truth???? Wisdom is profitable to direct. A wise person should know that she's suppose to be totally quiet at this time.”

aramideskitchen:

“The man went to her, the man went to her, what happened to saying NO, what happened to women supporting women. I'm not supporting men that cheats but women should also learn how to say NO. It will go a long way..”

avediamond:

“The Judy lady shouldn't have just made that post. Wasn't even NECESSARY.”

i_am_trish01:

“She keeps setting herself up for drags. Sometimes I think she enjoys the negative attention.”

Kimmie_essentials:

“Someone really needs to educate her about boundaries. She's causing more harm than good.”

nonyes_ _kitchen_:

“She needs to shut up! She's not the loving step mother she wants us to believe she is to the boy, she loved him so much she ruined his parents home. Seems she enjoys being dragged cos this should have stayed in her drafts.”

avediamond:

“She will always be seen as a home wrecker. No matter what she does, people will always come for her.”

Favour_moluno:

“Judy knows dammn well that May is not happy with her presence in that family! She ought to have at least waited for May to do a post! May is the mother of the boy, not her.”

annabell_obi:

“It's how she loves negative attention that baffles me.”

Yul Edochie breaks silence on son's death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, finally spoke out about the passing of his son Kambilichukwu Edochie.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the now father of four recounted his last moment with his son.

According to the thespian, on the day of his son’s death, he came to his room dressed for school and informed him that his school would be having an inter-house sports competition a day later, which he had promised to attend.

