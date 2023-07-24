Top Nigerian singer, Davido, and popular Canadian rapper, Drake’s father are now making headlines on social media

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido and top Canadian rapper, Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, were recently spotted together.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Davido posted a photo of himself with the elderly Graham after they met at the rapper’s show at the Madison Square Garden (MSG).

In the photo, Davido was seen putting his hand over Drake’s dad’s shoulder while using his other hand to do the peace sign for the camera.

Fans react to photos of Davido with Drake's father. Photos: @davido, @champagnepapi

The rapper’s dad had a huge smile on his face and was also seen wearing Davido’s heavily diamond-studded 30BG necklace.

Davido accompanied the photo with a simple caption that reads: “Papa.”

See the photo below:

Netizens react to photos of Davido with Drake’s father wearing 30BG necklace

It did not take long for Davido’s photos with Drake’s dad to make the rounds online and it drew a series of comments from netizens, particularly Davido’s DMW fans.

Read some of their reactions below:

ayo____deji_______:

“E choke”

famak217:

“Dem go feel it.”

Thelma_adabekee:

“Our guy ❤️❤️.”

Hotboijinie:

“Certified 30bg.”

oba_mayana_44:

“Even papa drake na BG.”

royalty.lap12:

“Drake still Dey go msg Buh if na davido dem go say old cat Dey go arena.”

Gtwest_:

“It’s all love ❤️.”

Ahmed tweeted:

Juni had this to say about the 30BG necklace:

This tweep reacted to Drake’s dad carrying a nylon bag:

High Voltage wrote:

Nice one.

